Washington, DC, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AFCEA Washington, DC (AFCEA DC) announced its newly elected executive board for 2020-2021.
Jo Decker, Vice President, Business Winning and Strategy at BAE Systems, who most recently served as Executive Vice President to the Chapter, will serve as President for the 2020-2021 term. She will be supported by Jimmie Adkins, Vice President of Sales, Hitachi Vantara Federal, who will serve as Executive Vice President; and Nick Nilan, Director of Product Development, Verizon, who will serve as Senior Vice President.
AFCEA DC has a rich history of innovative programming that enables collaboration between military, government, industry, and academia, aligning technology and strategy to meet mission requirements. The Chapter largely focuses on the Defense Department and Intelligence Community, as well as homeland security and health related offices (DHS, VA, Military Health).
“I have been involved with AFCEA DC over many years, and look forward to building on the strong legacy of programming that the Chapter provides to its members and the defense community at large,” Decker said. “AFCEA DC’s leadership, Board members, and committees will establish a year-long cadence of educational content that directly addresses the emerging trends and technologies driving today’s military. And, we will continue our support of promoting the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to our local students. I am excited to get rolling.”
Additional Board of Directors include:
Kevin Griffith Vice President of Chapter Operations Red Hat
Caitlin O’Connor Vice President of Communications WTOP
James Hanson Vice President of Programs Government Executive
Valarie Singer Vice President of STEM Amazon Web Services
Bob Ferrell Vice President of Strategic Initiatives World Wide Technology
Christine Vatidis Secretary OpenText
Jon Jumento Treasurer Informatica
Grant Jones President-Young AFCEANs Juniper
Members of the Board include:
Thelma Barker Class of 2021 Comcast
Joshua Boehm Class of 2021 BAE Systems
Carl De Groote Class of 2021 Cisco
Brian Hajost Class of 2021 Steel Cloud
Nick Nilan Class of 2021 Verizon
Mike Quinn Class of 2021 ID Technologies
Valerie Singer Class of 2021 Amazon Web Services
Rocky Thurston Class of 2021 Perspecta
Chris Townsend Class of 2021 UI Path
Andrew Plofchan Class of 2022 HCD Technology
Tim Cothern Class of 2022 Norseman Defense Technology
John Zeese Class of 2022 Accenture
Kevin Griffith Class of 2022 Red Hat
Jeffery Phelan Class of 2022 General Dynamics Information Technology
Kirk Kern Class of 2022 NetApp
Chitra Sivanandam Class of 2022 SAIC
Thom Skinner Class of 2022 Netscout
Joe Cubba Class of 2022 IBM
Kevin Berce Class of 2023 Nvidia
Jon Check Class of 2023 Raytheon
Becci DeFrank Class of 2023 Oracle
Tim Hannon Class of 2023 Tech Data
Jessica Hersey Class of 2023 Leidos
Iram Ali Class of 2023 Amazon Web Services
Eric Oaks Class of 2023 CenturyLink
Lance Spencer Class of 2023 AT&T
Bo Swanson Class of 2023 Dell
About AFCEA DC
AFCEA DC is the Washington, DC-based chapter of AFCEA International. Established in 1946, AFCEA is a membership-based, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing knowledge through the exploration of issues relevant to its members in information technology, communications and electronics for the defense, homeland security, and intelligence communities. For over 75 years, the association has provided an environment for military, government, and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy support the needs of those who serve. The association has 32,060 individual members, 140 chapters and 1,679 corporate members. The Washington, DC Chapter largely focuses on the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, military health related agencies, and issues of national security. For more information, visit dc.afceachapters.org.
