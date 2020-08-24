CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appulse Corporation (TSXV – APL) announces that effective August 24, 2020, Laurie E. Gauthier has resigned as a Director of the Corporation. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Gauthier for his many years of service and contributions to the Corporation.



About Appulse Corporation

Through its subsidiaries, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. and Rolyn Oilfield Services Inc., and operating divisions, Appulse specializes in the sales, servicing and refurbishing of centrifuge equipment, serving both domestic and international markets, and offers full service industrial machining. The Corporation continues to expand its product base and geographic markets, in addition to pursuing further representative arrangements and joint venture opportunities. Further information on Appulse and its subsidiaries can be obtained through the Corporation’s website, at www.appulsecorp.net and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Douglas A. Baird

Chief Executive Officer

Appulse Corporation

Phone: (403) 236-2883



