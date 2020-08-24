New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Silicon Anode Battery Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Capacity ; Application ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953816/?utm_source=GNW

The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies in North America.The consumer electronics industry has blossomed in the region.



The density of consumer electronic devices in the region is quite high.Smartphones, tablets, personal computers, music players, DVD players, Television sets, washing machines, and other home based electronic devices have found a wide user base in North America.



Lithium ion batteries provide extended battery lives and higher energy efficiencies in these consumer electronic devices and hence, higher number of device manufacturers in North America are using lithium ion batteries.Moreover, these manufacturers are testing silicon anode batteries for integration as silicon anode batteries have more efficiency compared to lithium ion batteries.



General Electric, Alpine Electronics, Apple, Inc., BBK Electronics, Harman International, and HP Inc. are some of the major consumer electronics manufacturers in North America.

Further, the American Renewable Energy and Efficiency Act of the U.S. states that the country needs to use 25% of electricity obtained from a renewable energy source to operate, along with implementing energy savings programs in electric and natural gas utilities, which would save ~15% and ~10% on sales, respectively, by the end of 2025. Such government regulations have facilitated the growth of the silicon anode battery providers in the region.

The U.S has higher number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, as, compared to Canada and Mexico. This is likely to impact the electronics and semiconductor industry in the region as, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain is likely to get affected.

