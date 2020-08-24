Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Krause, Clemens
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200824103618_23
Amendment comment:
The initail notification had an incorrect unit price and price unit (EUR)
Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0012453835
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 82 PCT
(2): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 83 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 150,000 Volume weighted average price: 82.66667 PCT
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND