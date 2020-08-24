Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Krause, Clemens

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200824103618_23

Amendment comment:

The initail notification had an incorrect unit price and price unit (EUR)

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-20

Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0012453835

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: 82 PCT

(2): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 83 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 150,000 Volume weighted average price: 82.66667 PCT