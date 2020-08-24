New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817663/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Performance Plastics (HPP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Medical Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Standard Plastics Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

In the global Standard Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Amcor Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Baxter International, Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Dow Inc.
  • E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
  • Tekni-Plex, Inc.




IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 125
