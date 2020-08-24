New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817663/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Performance Plastics (HPP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Medical Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Standard Plastics Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Standard Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

BASF SE

Baxter International, Inc.

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Dow Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Tekni-Plex, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Plastics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Medical Plastics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyethylene (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyethylene (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyethylene (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polypropylene (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polypropylene (Material) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polypropylene (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Engineering Plastics (Material) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Engineering Plastics (Material) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Engineering Plastics (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Silicon (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Silicon (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Silicon (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: PVC (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: PVC (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: PVC (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Diagnostic Instruments (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Diagnostic Instruments (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Diagnostic Instruments (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Disposables (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Disposables (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Disposables (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Syringes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Syringes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Syringes (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Catheters (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Catheters (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Catheters (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Implants (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Implants (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Implants (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Surgical Instruments (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Surgical Instruments (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Surgical Instruments (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Drug Delivery Devices (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: Drug Delivery Devices (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 39: Drug Delivery Devices (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: Medical Plastics Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 41: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Medical Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 47: Medical Plastics Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Medical Plastics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Canadian Medical Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Medical Plastics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: Medical Plastics Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Medical Plastics Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Medical Plastics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Medical Plastics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Medical Plastics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Medical Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Medical Plastics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Medical Plastics Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Medical Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 69: Medical Plastics Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: European Medical Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: Medical Plastics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Medical Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Medical Plastics Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: French Medical Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Medical Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Medical Plastics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: German Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 80: Medical Plastics Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: German Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Medical Plastics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Medical Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 86: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for Medical Plastics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Medical Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Medical Plastics Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Medical Plastics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: Medical Plastics Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Medical Plastics Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Spanish Medical Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Medical Plastics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 102: Spanish Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Medical Plastics Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 105: Russian Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Russian Medical Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Medical Plastics Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Medical Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 111: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Medical Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Medical Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 116: Medical Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Medical Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Medical Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Australian Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 125: Medical Plastics Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Australian Medical Plastics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Medical Plastics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Medical Plastics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 130: Indian Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 131: Medical Plastics Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Medical Plastics Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Indian Medical Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Medical Plastics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 135: Indian Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Medical Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Medical Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Medical Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: South Korean Medical Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 143: Medical Plastics Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Medical Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Plastics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Medical Plastics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 149: Medical Plastics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Medical Plastics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 152: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Latin American Demand for Medical Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Medical Plastics Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 157: Medical Plastics Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 158: Argentinean Medical Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 159: Medical Plastics Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Argentinean Medical Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Medical Plastics Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 163: Medical Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Medical Plastics Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Medical Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Medical Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Medical Plastics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 169: Mexican Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 170: Medical Plastics Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Mexican Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Medical Plastics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Medical Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 176: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Latin America Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Latin America Medical Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 182: Medical Plastics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Medical Plastics Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Medical Plastics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 189: The Middle East Medical Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Medical Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 191: Medical Plastics Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Iranian Medical Plastics Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Iranian Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Medical Plastics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 196: Medical Plastics Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 197: Israeli Medical Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 198: Medical Plastics Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Israeli Medical Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 200: Medical Plastics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Medical Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 203: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Medical Plastics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Saudi Arabian Medical Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Medical Plastics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Medical Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 210: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Medical Plastics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: United Arab Emirates Medical Plastics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Rest of Middle East Medical Plastics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 215: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Rest of Middle East Medical Plastics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Medical Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Rest of Middle East Medical Plastics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 219: Medical Plastics Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 220: Medical Plastics Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 221: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 222: African Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: African Medical Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Medical Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: Medical Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 125

