LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its third-annual NRC Health Consumer Loyalty Awards during the 26th Annual NRC Health Symposium , which kicked off virtually today.

NRC Health’s Consumer Loyalty Awards are the only loyalty-based hospital rankings recognizing the top U.S. healthcare facilities driving loyalty among their patient populations. This year’s top 100 was identified by a nationally syndicated, Internet-based survey* that measures the opinions, behaviors and profiles of more than 310,000 consumers annually in more than 300 markets across the U.S. To qualify for the awards, the winning organizations had to receive at least 150 top-of-mind mentions on the survey and earn extraordinarily high scores across the seven critical aspects of consumer loyalty in NRC Health’s Loyalty Index, including access, brand score, engagement, need, motivation, experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS).



Why Loyalty Is More Important Than Ever

As the COVID-19 pandemic presses on, there is still a considerable amount of uncertainty in today’s healthcare environment. Together, patients and providers have begun navigating new care delivery models like telehealth, and with this and many other changes, healthcare leaders must consider how to retain existing patients, attract new ones and build a lasting foundation of loyalty.



“The current global pandemic has put immense strain on the healthcare industry. Our 2020 award winners understand that keeping patients feeling safe, cared for and supported is critical not only during this crisis but also in building long-lasting loyalty. We’re proud to honor this outstanding group of healthcare organizations for their contributions and dedication to improving the care experience and we look forward to watching them continue to embody our mission of bringing human understanding to healthcare while delivering exceptional, patient-centered care,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health.



Honoring New and Repeat Winners

Nearly two-thirds of last year’s honorees were once again named on this year’s list, and four organizations are repeat winners on the “best-in-class” list, or top 10, including Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA, University Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA, and St. Vincent’s Birmingham and UAB Hospital, both in Birmingham, AL.



"We've worked very hard over the last year to better our communication and relationships with patients, and winning this award from NRC Health validates for us as an organization that everything we've been doing to prioritize patient care is working," said Jerry Griffin, Director of Consumer Insights and Digital Engagement at Penn State Health. "It feels really good to receive this recognition and to know that our communities recognize our efforts as well."



The top 100 hospitals beat out more than 500 other healthcare organizations, ranking in the top 75th percentile across the seven components of NRC Health’s Loyalty Index, which measures access, brand score, engagement, need, motivation, experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS). With these metrics, the recognized healthcare organizations can analyze their performance against their peers, recognize trends and adjust course where needed to further prioritize and increase consumer loyalty moving forward.



“Each of this year’s winning hospitals are delivering on what matters most to patients as they seek care during these challenging times and beyond,” said Hrdy. “While the pandemic continues to change the industry and hospitals seek to adapt, these healthcare organizations have shown innovative thinking over the last year to meet the evolving expectations of today’s healthcare consumers. Congratulations again to each of them and keep up the great work!”



The full list of winners for the 2020 Consumer Loyalty Awards is on the NRC Health website here .



*NRC Health’s Market Insights survey is weighted to account for age, income, population, presence of children in the household, marital status and ethnicity to ensure an accurate demographic distribution.



