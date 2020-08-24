New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Pain Management Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis – by Product Type ; Application, Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953812/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to high cost of pain management devices, such as its nearly impossible for the middle class to effort pain management devices.

Rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal diseases, are likely to initiate the growth of pain management devices market.These diseases severely affect a person’s health by lowering immunity.



They may cause chronic pain.The diseases mentioned above most commonly occur in adults and the geriatric population.



For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data of October 2019, in the US, 6 in 10 adults live with at least one chronic disease.In addition, 4 in 10 adults in the US live with two types of chronic disease.



Additionally, as per the CDC National Center for Health Statistics 2017 report, from 1999 to 2016, more than 630,000 deaths in the US occurred due to drug overdoses—most of these deaths were due to opioids prescribed for pain. From 1999 to 2010, drug overdose deaths due to opioid pain relievers increased tremendously, and the period is known as the first wave of the opioid epidemic. This has led to increased demand for pain management devices.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned diseases are noticeably increasing among children.Furthermore, the incidence of chronic pain are commonly seen among athletes, sportspersons, and people living with past injuries.



The chronic pain incidences increase the dependency of a person on others for various daily tasks.Therefore, pain management is essential to carry out normal daily routine.



The pain management devices provide relief for longer durations and also improve their health.A wearable pain management device is easy to use and operate; thus, it reduces the person’s dependency on others.



Therefore, owing to the advantage of pain management devices, the demand is rising among patients with chronic diseases.

Based on product, the North America pain management devices market is segmented into neuromodulation devices, ablation devices, and analgesic infusion pumps.The neuromodulation devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the ablation devices segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the North America pain management devices market is segmented into neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, and others.The neuropathic pain segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The musculoskeletal pain segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the North America pain management devices market report are World Health Organization and American Health Association, among others.

