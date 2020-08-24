New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicon-on-Insulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817657/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. RF-SOI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.1% CAGR and reach US$912.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PD-SOI segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $208.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR
The Silicon-on-Insulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$208.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$519.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.
FD-SOI Segment to Record 12.3% CAGR
In the global FD-SOI segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$50.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$110.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$323.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 300-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817657/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Silicon-on-Insulators Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Silicon-on-Insulators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Silicon-on-Insulators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: RF-SOI (Wafer Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: RF-SOI (Wafer Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: RF-SOI (Wafer Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PD-SOI (Wafer Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: PD-SOI (Wafer Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: PD-SOI (Wafer Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: FD-SOI (Wafer Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: FD-SOI (Wafer Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: FD-SOI (Wafer Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Power-SOI (Wafer Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Power-SOI (Wafer Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Power-SOI (Wafer Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Emerging-SOI (Wafer Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Emerging-SOI (Wafer Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Emerging-SOI (Wafer Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Consumer Electronics (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Datacom & Telecom (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Datacom & Telecom (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Datacom & Telecom (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in the United States by
Wafer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Silicon-on-Insulators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Review
by Wafer Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Silicon-on-Insulators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis
by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silicon-on-Insulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Japanese Silicon-on-Insulators Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Silicon-on-Insulators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Silicon-on-Insulators Market by Wafer Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Silicon-on-Insulators in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Silicon-on-Insulators Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Silicon-on-Insulators Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Wafer Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown
by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Silicon-on-Insulators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in France by Wafer Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis by
Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Silicon-on-Insulators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown
by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Silicon-on-Insulators Market by Wafer Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Silicon-on-Insulators in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Silicon-on-Insulators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silicon-on-Insulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Silicon-on-Insulators Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Review
by Wafer Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Silicon-on-Insulators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Russia by Wafer Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown
by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Silicon-on-Insulators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 102: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type:
2020-2027
Table 104: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Silicon-on-Insulators Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Asia-Pacific by
Wafer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Silicon-on-Insulators Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Silicon-on-Insulators Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Review
by Wafer Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 126: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for
Silicon-on-Insulators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Share Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Silicon-on-Insulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silicon-on-Insulators Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Silicon-on-Insulators Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 143: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Silicon-on-Insulators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Silicon-on-Insulators Market by Wafer
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Silicon-on-Insulators in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Wafer Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Silicon-on-Insulators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Brazil by Wafer
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Silicon-on-Insulators Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown
by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 170: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Rest of Latin
America by Wafer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Share Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Silicon-on-Insulators Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 174: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: The Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Historic
Market by Wafer Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wafer Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Silicon-on-Insulators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis
by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Silicon-on-Insulators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Iranian Silicon-on-Insulators Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Wafer Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown
by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Silicon-on-Insulators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 194: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Silicon-on-Insulators Market by Wafer
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silicon-on-Insulators in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Silicon-on-Insulators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Silicon-on-Insulators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Wafer Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Market
Share Breakdown by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Silicon-on-Insulators Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Silicon-on-Insulators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Wafer Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Silicon-on-Insulators Market in Africa by Wafer
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown
by Wafer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Silicon-on-Insulators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Silicon-on-Insulators Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 219: Silicon-on-Insulators Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817657/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: