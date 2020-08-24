New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanofilms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817656/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027. Established Nanofilms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.6% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Emerging Nanofilms segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Nanofilms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817656/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanofilms Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nanofilms Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nanofilms Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Nanofilms Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Established Nanofilms (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Established Nanofilms (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Established Nanofilms (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Emerging Nanofilms (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Emerging Nanofilms (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Emerging Nanofilms (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Microelectronics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Microelectronics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Microelectronics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Information Storage (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Information Storage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Information Storage (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Medical Devices (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Medical Devices (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Medical Devices (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nanofilms Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Nanofilms Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Nanofilms Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Nanofilms Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Nanofilms Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Nanofilms Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Nanofilms Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Nanofilms Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Nanofilms Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Nanofilms Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Nanofilms: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Nanofilms Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nanofilms
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Nanofilms Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 39: Nanofilms Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Nanofilms Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Nanofilms Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Nanofilms Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Nanofilms in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Nanofilms Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nanofilms Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Nanofilms Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Nanofilms Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Nanofilms Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Nanofilms Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Nanofilms Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Nanofilms Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Nanofilms Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Nanofilms Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Nanofilms Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Nanofilms Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Nanofilms Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Nanofilms Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Nanofilms Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Nanofilms Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Nanofilms Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Nanofilms Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Nanofilms Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Nanofilms Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Nanofilms Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Nanofilms Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Nanofilms in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Nanofilms Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Nanofilms: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Nanofilms Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nanofilms in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Nanofilms Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Nanofilms Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Nanofilms Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 80: Nanofilms Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Nanofilms Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Nanofilms Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Nanofilms Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Nanofilms Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Nanofilms Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Nanofilms Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Nanofilms Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Nanofilms Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Nanofilms Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Nanofilms Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Nanofilms Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Nanofilms Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Nanofilms Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Nanofilms Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817656/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: