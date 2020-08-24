Annual awards honor hospitals for commitment to delivering the highest quality care



LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its 2020 Excellence Awards at the virtual 26th Annual NRC Health Symposium . Over the last year, these 11 recognized organizations have shown a commitment to delivering exceptional care experiences and an embodiment of NRC Health’s mission to bring human understanding to healthcare.

Each of the Excellence Awards recipients received exemplary ratings based on feedback from patients and their families, with the winning hospitals separated into four different categories, including “Excellence in Patient Experience”, “Excellence in Health System Loyalty”, “Excellence in Transparency”, and “Excellence in Care Transitions.”

“We are so proud to recognize this year’s stellar group of healthcare organizations who go above and beyond for their patients every day,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “Not only have they shown an unwavering commitment to human understanding and listening to those in their care, but they’ve maintained that commitment even in the midst of one of the most challenging times for the healthcare industry – we applaud them.”

Winners were officially announced during the 26th Annual NRC Health Symposium, which kicked off today in a new virtual format. The full list of award winners is available for download on the NRC Health website .

