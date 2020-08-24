TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), provides a corporate update on its subsidiary MarketWall’s online brokerage initiative, InvestoPro. InvestoPro is being prepared as MarketWall’s European online financial broker.



MarketWall has advised that InvestoPro development is proceeding well and has further advised that InvestoPro will be offering options & derivatives trading in addition to stock trading.

InvestoPro will be an online stock and options trading platform that will also provide research content and financial education on multi-device trading platforms (e.g., mobile, wearables, smart-TV). InvestoPro will be offered initially in Italy with intentions to expand to other European countries, using Intesa Sanpaolo as its execution broker. InvestoPro will offer discounted stock trading commissions and other services that are designed to give individual investors greater control over their investments and trading.

MarketWall has recently deployed a new version 6.6 of its stock quotation platform which is available for download at Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and to all users at www.marketwall.com. The new comprehensive version improves stock quotation features and now includes peer group comparisons, fundamental analysis chart and scores, shareholder ownership reporting, rating reporting, target price consensus, valuation analysis, real-time quotes, news, MarketWall editorial video content, and more.

MarketWall’s editorial team is now producing “Trading Ideas” content which is designed to educate investors by offering weekly stock market summaries, worldwide financial market outlooks, educational content for stocks, bonds, currencies, new emerging industry trend analysis, and more.

Marketwall.com draws an audience of over 2 million monthly views and will also provide online trading through InvestoPro, when launched. MarketWall is a Samsung Electronics partner and has developed financial apps that are already available on certain Samsung devices, which will contribute to InvestoPro’s consumer brand awareness in Europe when launched.

MarketWall’s strategic partner, Intesa Sanpaolo, recently reported its best-ever Q2 net income of 1.4 billion euros. The bank’s acquisition of UBI Banca received shareholder approval on July 30th, making Intesa Sanpaolo the second largest bank in Europe by market capitalization.

Intesa Sanpaolo is one of the top banking groups in Europe with approximately 11.8 million customers and approximately 3,700 branches throughout Italy. It has emerged as Italy's first digital bank and is investing 2.8 billion euros in a strategic plan to increase the bank’s digitized business to 70%, with mobile being at the heart of the digital ecosystem. S&P Global ranks Intesa Sanpaolo as the 27th largest bank in the world by total assets.



ABOUT MARKETWALL S.R.L.

MarketWall is a FinTech company focused on the design and development of software solutions as part of a fully integrated ecosystem of Smart Devices – Web, Mobile, Wearables and Smart TV. Our aim is to innovate methods to access financial markets by combining technology, data and user experience. We work to empower market data experience and investment knowledge by developing B2B and B2B2C multidevice platforms for major players in the Financial and Technology industries. Our platforms cover 50,000 stocks and provide news, real-time quotes for EU and US markets and other financial contents. MarketWall.com

MarketWall is 49% owned by AnalytixInsight Inc., and 33% owned by Intesa Sanpaolo.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. AnalytixInsight.com

