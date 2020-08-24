New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nano-Magnetic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817655/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Separation segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Nano-Magnetic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Data Storage Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Data Storage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nano-Magnetic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nano-Magnetic Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Nano-Magnetic Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Sensors (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Separation (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Separation (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Separation (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Data Storage (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Data Storage (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Data Storage (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Medical & Genetics (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Medical & Genetics (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Medical & Genetics (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Electronics & IT (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Electronics & IT (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Electronics & IT (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Medical & Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Energy (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Environment (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Environment (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Environment (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Nano-Magnetic Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Nano-Magnetic Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nano-Magnetic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Nano-Magnetic Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Nano-Magnetic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Nano-Magnetic Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Nano-Magnetic Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nano-Magnetic Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Nano-Magnetic Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Nano-Magnetic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Nano-Magnetic Devices Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 103: Rest of World Nano-Magnetic Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 104: Nano-Magnetic Devices Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Nano-Magnetic Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

