Company delivers strong ESG performance, including $3.2 billion of economic benefits to host countries through taxes, wages, procurement and community support in 2019
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) (“Kinross” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its 2019 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), detailing the Company’s progress over the past two years in delivering on its commitment to responsible mining. The Report provides a transparent account of Kinross’ sustainability performance, including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities, and an in-depth review of the Company’s relationships with host communities, workforce and host governments.
“Kinross’ commitment to safety and sustainability is deeply rooted in our values and culture,” said J. Paul Rollinson, President and CEO. “Our safety performance remains among the best in the industry and on par with, or better than that of companies in non-industrial sectors. We continue to prioritize health and safety and environmental stewardship, as well as providing sustainable benefits to the communities where we operate, with over $3.2 billion spent in our host countries in 2019 through taxes, wages, procurement and community support.”
Kinross’ 2019 Sustainability Report, available at https://www.kinross.com/kinross-gold-2019-sustainability-report, is structured in line with the Company’s Safety and Sustainability policy and First Priorities: do no harm to people, the environment and communities; make a positive contribution for all stakeholders, and; act ethically and transparently. Highlights of the Report include:
Putting People First – Health & Safety
Generating Socio-Economic Value
Managing our Environmental Footprint
Ethical Conduct
The Report also documents the Company’s COVID-19 pandemic response, which has prioritized the health and safety of employees, their families and host communities. The implementation of these protocols, which were based on the advice of health authorities and expert medical advisers, was guided by its cross-functional COVID-19 Task Force established in January 2020. Kinross has contributed approximately $5.4 million in support of host communities’ and governments’ COVID-19 response efforts.
Other key issues detailed in the Report include climate change, inclusion and diversity initiatives, and a comprehensive tailings management approach aligning with, or exceeding, international standards.
For additional information on our sustainability efforts and our People Commitments see:
The Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework and was prepared largely in accordance with the “Core” option of reporting. It also fulfills Kinross’ commitment as a participant in the UN Global Compact, serving as its Communication on Progress. For the first time, the Company included the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) indicators in the Report, and where possible, alignment against the key metrics in the SASB Metals and Mining Standard.
