LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today named Dr. Tim Kremer, SVP and Chief Physician Engagement Officer at JPS Health Network, the first time winner of its Excellence in Human Understanding Award . The award recognizes Dr. Kremer for his outstanding contributions in bringing Human Understanding into healthcare which has led to a positive impact on all aspects of the JPS Health Network community and beyond.



NRC Health created the Excellence in Human Understanding award to honor individuals that have a complete comprehension of a customers’ preferences, needs, and behaviors—resulting in overall improved care experiences. Since accepting the position as Chief Physician Engagement Officer at JPS, Dr. Kremer took an innovative approach to teaching clinicians and operational leaders about the power of Human Understanding through Mastery Programs. His leadership has improved the well-being of clinicians and team members, the quality of care patients receive, the academic development provided to resident physicians, and ultimately the ongoing relationship providers build with their patients.

“We are proud to recognize Dr. Kremer as the winner of our new Excellence in Human Understanding award for his dedication and commitment to going the extra mile in demonstrating human understanding with patients and healthcare consumers in the JPS Health Network community,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “This rings especially true during the ongoing pandemic and the challenges the industry is currently facing. Dr. Kremer continues to inspire us even in the face of uncertainty and we are thrilled to honor him with this award for his outstanding contributions to improving the patient experience.”

For nearly four decades, NRC Health has helped healthcare organizations illuminate and improve the moments that matter most to patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. NRC Health strives to enable healthcare organizations to understand what matters most to each person they serve, and ease their healthcare journey.

“I’m both honored and humbled by the recognition,” said Dr. Tim Kremer. “I’d like to thank NRC Health and other industry peers for the honor, as well my team at JPS Health Network for the nomination. I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done thus far and look forward to all the ways we’ll continue to improve care experiences, especially during these challenging times in healthcare.”

Dr. Kremer’s win was celebrated virtually during the 26th Annual NRC Health Symposium . More information about all of NRC Health’s 2020 award winners can be found here .

