QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) is pleased to report financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.
All amounts presented are in Canadian dollars (CAD).
Highlights of the second quarter of 2020:
Mining Operation: Nampala, Mali
|Second quarters
ended June 30,
|First halves
ended June 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating Data
|Ore mined (tonnes)
|456,091
|402,678
|958,371
|901,111
|Ore processed (tonnes)
|483,460
|433,598
|960,180
|858,159
|Waste mined (tonnes)
|1,014,426
|839,595
|2,365,232
|1,663,618
|Operational stripping ratio
|2.2
|2.1
|2.5
|1.8
|Head grade (gpt)
|1.00
|1.00
|1.05
|0.98
|Recovery (%)
|89.5
|%
|86.6
|%
|89.1
|%
|85.8
|%
|Gold ounces produced
|13,921
|12,089
|28,839
|23,149
|Gold ounces sold
|6,500
|11,760
|21,146
|22,695
|Financial Data
|(rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars)
|Revenue – Gold sales
|15,714,000
|20,441,000
|46,578,000
|39,311,000
|Mining operation expenses
|3,728,000
|7,407,000
|11,163,000
|14,538,000
|Mining royalties
|370,000
|622,000
|1,141,000
|1,210,000
|Administrative expenses
|2,551,000
|1,569,000
|4,200,000
|3,342,000
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets
|6,759,000
|7,379,000
|14,147,000
|15,535,000
|Segment operating income
|2,306,000
|3,464,000
|15,927,000
|4,686,000
|Statistics
|(in dollars)
|Average realized selling price (per ounce)
|2,418
|1,738
|2,203
|1,732
|Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1
|15
|18
|16
|18
|Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1
|631
|683
|582
|694
|All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1
|1,261
|1,035
|1,058
|1,043
|Administrative expenses (per ounce sold)
|392
|133
|199
|147
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (per ounce sold)
|1,040
|627
|669
|685
Robex’s MD&A and the condensed interim consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at robexgold.com. These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at sedar.com.
Situation in Mali
On August 18, the military assumed power in Mali and replaced civilian institutions. These events, which just took place, are being continuously monitored by the Company, which is ensuring the protection of its personnel and property and, of course, the continuity of operations. For now, the continuity of industrial operations and sales activities of the production are not disrupted and overall the situation is calm.
Exploration
Management expects to report shortly on the interim results of the exploration campaign currently underway. The Nampala mine is making every effort to catch up with the exploration backlog caused by COVID and to meet the objectives set. To do so, two additional drills will be added to the four drills already in operation.
A word from the President, Mr. Georges Cohen:
So far our teams have made it through the health crisis without a problem.
Despite our ore’s low grade, I see that tight management of production costs will enable us to obtain one of the lowest cash costs per ounce of gold in the sector.
Consequently, we currently have a very satisfactory cash position and a sharp decline in debt.
Priority is given to increasing our reserves to extend mine life and even increasing annual production.
Concurrently, we have decided to undertake significant exploration work on most of our other permits.
For information:
Robex Resources Inc.
Benjamin Cohen, CEO
Augustin Rousselet, CFO/COO
Head office: (581) 741-7421
info@robexgold.com
This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.
1 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A.
Robex Resources Inc.
Quebec, Quebec, CANADA
