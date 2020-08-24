New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Microtome Market to 2027 – Country Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Technology ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953809/?utm_source=GNW

Yet, the lack of skilled professionals is one of the major factors hindering the market growth.

Digital diagnosis has become a crucial aspect of the lab for surgical pathology.Nowadays, formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) slides are digitally scanned into high-resolution digital images.



These are then viewed, analyzed, and shared with other pathologists for better diagnostic results.With the global figure of new cancer cases anticipated to rise, pathology laboratories are studying for ways to meet the increased demand for their services.



This has directed to the increasing adoption of digital pathology that allows laboratories to work more efficiently. Digitalization in pathology labs has been increasing witnessed in the US and other developed countries over the last few years.

Many countries have started adopting the digital pathology framework, which in turn offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.For instance, Sectra received a 510(k) approval by the US FDA.



The clearance implements for the Sectra Digital Pathology Module.Permission allows US healthcare providers to use Sectra’s digital pathology solution for primary diagnostics.



The purpose of digital pathology technology is expected to help pathologists in diagnosing clinical histology cases digitally to enhance laboratory efficiency and quality. Thus, increasing the adoption of digital pathology drives the growth of the North America microtome market in the forecast period.

North America microtome market, based on the product, was segmented into microtome instrument and microtome accessories.In 2019, the microtome instrument segment held the highest share of the market.



Furthermore, the corresponding segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the upcoming years.

Based on technology, the North America microtome market was segmented into fully automated microtomes, semi-automated microtomes, and manual microtomes.In 2019, a fully automated microtomes segment held the largest share of the market.



Further, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period.

Based on end user, the North America microtome market was segmented into clinical laboratories, hospital, and other end users (pharma biotech, academic research, agriculture).In 2019, the clinical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market.



Besides, the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for North America microtome market included in the report are, World Health Organization (WHO), National Cervical Cancer Coalition, National Breast, and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP) and among others.

