FREEHOLD, NJ, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) announced today that it will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in celebration of the closing of our innovative credit facility which will further our mission of providing quality affordable housing.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our recent credit facility with Fannie Mae and Wells Fargo underscores our collective effort in providing quality affordable housing through manufactured home communities. We are honored to commemorate this commitment with Fannie Mae and Wells Fargo Bank by ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

