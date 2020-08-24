New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Learning Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817654/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21% CAGR and reach US$23.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR
The Learning Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 250-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Learning Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Learning Management Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Learning Management Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Learning Management Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cloud (Deployment Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cloud (Deployment Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cloud (Deployment Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: On-Premises (Deployment Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Academic (User Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Academic (User Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Academic (User Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Corporate (User Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Corporate (User Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Corporate (User Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Learning Management Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Learning Management Systems Market in the United
States by Deployment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 18: United States Learning Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Learning Management Systems Market in the United
States by User Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 21: United States Learning Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by User Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Learning Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Deployment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Learning Management Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Learning Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Review by User Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Learning Management Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Learning Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Learning Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Market for Learning Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by User
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Learning Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by User Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by User Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Learning Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Deployment Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Learning Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Learning Management Systems Market by
Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Learning Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by User Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Learning Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by User Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Learning Management Systems Market by User
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Learning Management Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Learning Management Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Learning Management Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Learning Management Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Learning Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Learning Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by Deployment Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Learning Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Learning Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Learning Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
Million by User Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Learning Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by User Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Learning Management Systems Market in France by
Deployment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: French Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Learning Management Systems Market in France by User
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by User Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by User Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Learning Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Learning Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Learning Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by User Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Learning Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by User Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Learning Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by User Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Learning Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Deployment Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Learning Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Learning Management Systems Market by
Deployment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 64: Italian Learning Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by User Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Learning Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by User Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Learning Management Systems Market by User
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Learning Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Deployment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Learning Management Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Learning Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Learning Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by User Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Learning Management Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by User Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Learning Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by User Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Type:
2020-2027
Table 74: Learning Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Deployment Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Europe Learning Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Learning Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by User Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Learning Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by User Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Learning Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Deployment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Deployment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Learning Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
User Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by User Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by User Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: Rest of World Learning Management Systems Historic
Market Review by Deployment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Learning Management Systems Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Deployment Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Rest of World Learning Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by User Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Rest of World Learning Management Systems Historic
Market Review by User Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Learning Management Systems Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by User Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 121
