5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.5% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21% CAGR and reach US$23.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR



The Learning Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 250-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Absorb Software, Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Blackboard, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Crossknowledge

D2L Corporation

Docebo SpA

Epignosis LLC

G-Cube

IBM Corporation

Instructure, Inc.

iSpring Solutions, Inc.

Knowledge Anywhere

Lattitude CG

McGraw-Hill Education

MPS Limited

Oracle Corporation

Paradiso Solutions LLC

Pearson PLC

Saba Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Schoology

SkyPrep, Inc.

SumTotal Systems LLC

Upside Learning Solutions Pvt., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Learning Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 121

