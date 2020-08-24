New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Foods & Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817649/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027. Organic Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$206.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic Beverages segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR



The Organic Foods & Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 12% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 693-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Everest Organics Limited

General Mills, Inc.

Organic Valley Family of Farms

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

United Natural Foods, Inc.

WhiteWave Foods Company

Whole Foods Market IP L.P.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817649/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Organic Foods & Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Organic Foods & Beverages Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Organic Foods & Beverages Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Organic Foods (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Organic Foods (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Organic Foods (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Organic Beverages (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Organic Beverages (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Organic Beverages (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Organic Foods & Beverages Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Organic Foods & Beverages Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Organic Foods & Beverages Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Organic Foods & Beverages: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Organic Foods & Beverages Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Organic Foods & Beverages Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Organic Foods & Beverages Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Organic Foods & Beverages Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Organic Foods & Beverages Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Organic Foods & Beverages Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Organic Foods & Beverages Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Organic Foods & Beverages Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Organic Foods & Beverages Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Organic Foods & Beverages Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Organic Foods & Beverages Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Organic Foods & Beverages:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Organic Foods & Beverages Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Organic Foods & Beverages Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Organic Foods & Beverages Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Organic Foods & Beverages Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Organic Foods & Beverages Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Organic Foods & Beverages Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 609

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817649/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001