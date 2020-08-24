New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817648/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hosted, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.9% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IP segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR



The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



Multiprotocol Label Switching Segment to Record 15.8% CAGR



In the global Multiprotocol Label Switching segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 402-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cohesive Networks

Contemporary Control Systems, Inc.

CyberGhost S.A. (Romania)

Golden Frog GmbH

Google Cloud Platform

Guangzhou Robustel Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

NCP Engineering GmbH

NETGEAR, Inc.

NordVPN

Oracle Corporation

PureVPN

Safer Social Ltd

SingTel (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817648/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hosted (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hosted (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hosted (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: IP (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: IP (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: IP (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Multiprotocol Label Switching (Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Multiprotocol Label Switching (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Multiprotocol Label Switching (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Cloud (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cloud (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cloud (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Government (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Government (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Telecommunication (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Telecommunication (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: BFSI (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: BFSI (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Utilities (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Utilities (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Utilities (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Virtual Private Network (VPN) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Canadian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual

Private Network (VPN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Virtual Private Network (VPN) in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Virtual Private Network (VPN) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Virtual Private Network (VPN) in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Virtual Private Network

(VPN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Virtual Private Network (VPN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 94: Spanish Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 107: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 110: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 127: Indian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Virtual Private

Network (VPN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Virtual Private Network (VPN) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Virtual Private Network

(VPN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 155: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 170: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 174: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 176: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Virtual

Private Network (VPN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Virtual Private Network (VPN) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Virtual Private Network

(VPN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 205: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Virtual Private Network (VPN) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 153

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817648/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001