8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. Processed Olive Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Virgin Olive Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Olive Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 736-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Olive Oil
Benefits
A Prelude to Olive Oil Market
Olive Oil Market in the United States
Olive Oil Market in India
Olive Oil Market Overview
Food and Beverages Segment to Dominate the Olive Oil Market
Key Players in the Olive Oil Market
Olive Oil Market Statistics
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Market Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Share by Applications
Market Share by Key Players
Olive Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2018 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Olive Oil Market Trends and Drivers
Growing Adoption of Olive Oil in the Cosmetic Industry is
Driving the Market
Olive Oil: Significant Pharmaceutical Effects and Health Benefits
Olive Oil Market Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Olive Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Olive Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Olive Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Processed Olive Oil (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Processed Olive Oil (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Processed Olive Oil (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Virgin Olive Oil (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Food & Beverage (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Personal Care (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Personal Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceutical (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceutical (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceutical (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Olive Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Olive Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Olive Oil Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Olive Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Olive Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Olive Oil Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Olive Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Olive Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Olive Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Olive Oil: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Olive Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Olive Oil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Olive Oil Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Olive Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Olive Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Olive Oil Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Olive Oil in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Olive Oil Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Olive Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Olive Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Olive Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Olive Oil Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Olive Oil Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Olive Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Olive Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Olive Oil Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: French Olive Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Olive Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Olive Oil Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Olive Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Olive Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: German Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Olive Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Olive Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Olive Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Olive Oil Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Olive Oil in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Olive Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Olive Oil: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Olive Oil Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Olive Oil in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Olive Oil Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Olive Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Olive Oil Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Olive Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Olive Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Olive Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Olive Oil Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Olive Oil Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Olive Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Olive Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Olive Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 89: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Olive Oil Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Olive Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Olive Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Olive Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Olive Oil Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Olive Oil Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Olive Oil Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Olive Oil Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Olive Oil Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Olive Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Olive Oil Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Olive Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Olive Oil Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Olive Oil: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Olive Oil in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Olive Oil Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Olive Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Olive Oil Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Olive Oil Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Olive Oil Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Olive Oil Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Olive Oil Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Olive Oil in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Olive Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 137: Olive Oil Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Olive Oil Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Olive Oil Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Olive Oil Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Olive Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Olive Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Olive Oil Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Olive Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Olive Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Olive Oil Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Olive Oil Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Olive Oil Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Olive Oil Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Olive Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Olive Oil Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Olive Oil Historic Market by Product
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Olive Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Olive Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Olive Oil: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 170: Olive Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Olive Oil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Olive Oil Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Olive Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Olive Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 176: Olive Oil Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Olive Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Olive Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Olive Oil Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Olive Oil Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Olive Oil Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Olive Oil Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Olive Oil in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Olive Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Olive Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Olive Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Olive Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Olive Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Olive Oil Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Olive Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Olive Oil Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Olive Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Olive Oil Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Olive Oil Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Olive Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Olive Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: Olive Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 502
