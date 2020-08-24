New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Dental X-Ray Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Analysis – by Forecast by Product ; Type ; Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953801/?utm_source=GNW

Further, growing number of collaboration and partnerships among industry players offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America dental x-ray market players during the forecast period. However, limited awareness about imaging procedures and high costs of procedures hamper the market growth in this region.

The North America dental x-ray market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to growing prevalence of oral and dental conditions as well as increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry.The dental cosmetic industry has gained a substantial traction over a period.



The procedures are aimed at improving the appearance of gums, teeth, and bites.The cosmetic dentistry also involves smile correction and other aesthetic surgeries.



Millennial and baby boomers are primarily responsible for the growth of cosmetic dentistry.As per the recent survey of dental professionals of American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015, cosmetic procedures continue to be popular among the patients seeking cosmetic treatments in the US.



Moreover, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the dental cosmetic procedures are anticipated to rise by 19% from 2016 to 2026 in the US. Thus, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry has fuelled the demand for dental X-ray systems that serve as first-line diagnostic tools during these procedures.

Based on product, the North America dental x-ray market is segmented into digital and analog.In 2019, the digital product segment held a larger share of the market.



The segment is further expected to register a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the dental x-ray market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

