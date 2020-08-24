New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Linux Operating System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817637/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the period 2020-2027. User Mode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kernel Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.5% CAGR

The Linux Operating System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 15.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 329-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Canonical Group Ltd.
    Ubuntu
  • Debian
  • elementary, Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Linux Mint Ltd.
  • Manjaro Linux
  • Red Hat, Inc.
  • SUSE Linux GmbH




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Linux Operating System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Linux Operating System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 1: United States Linux Operating System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 2: Linux Operating System Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 3: United States Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: United States Linux Operating System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Linux Operating System Market in the United States by
Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 6: United States Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 7: Canadian Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Canadian Linux Operating System Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 9: Linux Operating System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 10: Canadian Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Canadian Linux Operating System Historic Market
Review by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 12: Linux Operating System Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Linux Operating System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 14: Linux Operating System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 15: Japanese Linux Operating System Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Japanese Market for Linux Operating System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 17: Linux Operating System Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 18: Japanese Linux Operating System Market Share Analysis
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Linux Operating System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 20: Linux Operating System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 21: Chinese Linux Operating System Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Chinese Linux Operating System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 23: Linux Operating System Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 24: Chinese Linux Operating System Market by Device Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Linux Operating System Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Linux Operating System Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Linux Operating System Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 27: European Linux Operating System Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: European Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 29: Linux Operating System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 30: European Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: European Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027

Table 32: Linux Operating System Market in Europe in US$
Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 33: European Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: Linux Operating System Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 35: French Linux Operating System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 36: French Linux Operating System Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Linux Operating System Market in France by Device
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 38: French Linux Operating System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 39: French Linux Operating System Market Share Analysis
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Linux Operating System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 41: German Linux Operating System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 42: German Linux Operating System Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Linux Operating System Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: German Linux Operating System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 45: German Linux Operating System Market Share Breakdown
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italian Linux Operating System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Linux Operating System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 48: Italian Linux Operating System Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Italian Linux Operating System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 50: Linux Operating System Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 51: Italian Linux Operating System Market by Device Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Linux Operating System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Linux Operating System Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 54: United Kingdom Linux Operating System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Linux Operating System:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Linux Operating System Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 57: United Kingdom Linux Operating System Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 58: Spanish Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Spanish Linux Operating System Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 60: Linux Operating System Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 61: Spanish Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Spanish Linux Operating System Historic Market Review
by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 63: Linux Operating System Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

RUSSIA
Table 64: Russian Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Linux Operating System Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 66: Russian Linux Operating System Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Russian Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 68: Linux Operating System Market in Russia by Device
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 69: Russian Linux Operating System Market Share Breakdown
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 70: Rest of Europe Linux Operating System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 71: Linux Operating System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: Rest of Europe Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: Rest of Europe Linux Operating System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type:
2020-2027

Table 74: Linux Operating System Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 75: Rest of Europe Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 77: Linux Operating System Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Linux Operating System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Linux Operating System Market in Asia-Pacific by
Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 85: Linux Operating System Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Australian Linux Operating System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: Australian Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Linux Operating System Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: Australian Linux Operating System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 90: Australian Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 91: Indian Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Indian Linux Operating System Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 93: Linux Operating System Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 94: Indian Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Indian Linux Operating System Historic Market Review
by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 96: Linux Operating System Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 97: Linux Operating System Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: South Korean Linux Operating System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 99: Linux Operating System Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Linux Operating System Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: South Korean Linux Operating System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 102: Linux Operating System Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Linux Operating
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Linux Operating System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Linux Operating
System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Linux Operating System Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device
Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Asia-Pacific Linux Operating System Market
Share Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 109: Latin American Linux Operating System Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 110: Linux Operating System Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Latin American Linux Operating System Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 112: Latin American Linux Operating System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Linux Operating System Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: Latin American Linux Operating System Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 115: Latin American Linux Operating System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 116: Linux Operating System Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 117: Latin American Linux Operating System Market by
Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 118: Argentinean Linux Operating System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 119: Linux Operating System Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 120: Argentinean Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Argentinean Linux Operating System Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027

Table 122: Linux Operating System Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 123: Argentinean Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 124: Linux Operating System Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 125: Brazilian Linux Operating System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 126: Brazilian Linux Operating System Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Linux Operating System Market in Brazil by Device
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 128: Brazilian Linux Operating System Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 129: Brazilian Linux Operating System Market Share
Analysis by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 130: Linux Operating System Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Mexican Linux Operating System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Mexican Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Linux Operating System Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: Mexican Linux Operating System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 135: Mexican Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Rest of Latin America Linux Operating System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 137: Linux Operating System Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Latin America Linux Operating System Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Latin America Linux Operating System Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 140: Linux Operating System Market in Rest of Latin
America by Device Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Latin America Linux Operating System Market
Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 142: The Middle East Linux Operating System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 143: Linux Operating System Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 144: The Middle East Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 145: The Middle East Linux Operating System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 146: The Middle East Linux Operating System Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 147: Linux Operating System Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 148: The Middle East Linux Operating System Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 149: The Middle East Linux Operating System Historic
Market by Device Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 150: Linux Operating System Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 151: Iranian Market for Linux Operating System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Linux Operating System Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 153: Iranian Linux Operating System Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Iranian Market for Linux Operating System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Linux Operating System Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 156: Iranian Linux Operating System Market Share Analysis
by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 157: Israeli Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 158: Linux Operating System Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 159: Israeli Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Israeli Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020-2027

Table 161: Linux Operating System Market in Israel in US$
Million by Device Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 162: Israeli Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 163: Saudi Arabian Linux Operating System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Linux Operating System Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 165: Saudi Arabian Linux Operating System Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 166: Saudi Arabian Linux Operating System Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 167: Linux Operating System Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 168: Saudi Arabian Linux Operating System Market by
Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 169: Linux Operating System Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: United Arab Emirates Linux Operating System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 171: Linux Operating System Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Linux Operating System Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 173: United Arab Emirates Linux Operating System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 174: Linux Operating System Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: Linux Operating System Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: Rest of Middle East Linux Operating System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 177: Rest of Middle East Linux Operating System Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Linux Operating System Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Device Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Rest of Middle East Linux Operating System Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device Type: 2012-2019

Table 180: Rest of Middle East Linux Operating System Market
Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 181: African Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: Linux Operating System Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 183: African Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: African Linux Operating System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 185: Linux Operating System Market in Africa by Device
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 186: African Linux Operating System Market Share
Breakdown by Device Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Linux Operating System Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 188: Linux Operating System Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 189: Linux Operating System Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: User Mode (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: User Mode (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 192: User Mode (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Kernel Mode (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 194: Kernel Mode (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 195: Kernel Mode (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Workstations (Device Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 197: Workstations (Device Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 198: Workstations (Device Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Server (Device Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Server (Device Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 201: Server (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 98
