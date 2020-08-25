New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Coffee Beans Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product ; End Use ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953800/?utm_source=GNW



Coffee beans are not true beans; their appearance resembles the true beans.The two most important varieties of coffee plants are Arabica and Robusta.



Coffee has a high content of vitamin B3 and magnesium.Daily coffee drinkers are at a reduced risk of premature death.



The caffeine contained in coffee boosts the short-term memory as it affects particular areas of brains responsible for concentration.The intake of coffee on a regular basis helps in preventing cognitive decline related to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in adult population.



Moreover, the consumption of coffee has shown positive effects on non-communicable diseases. Owing to high awareness regarding the health benefits of coffee, consumers are willing to pay high amounts for it. The consumers with a positive perception regarding the health benefits of coffee are mostly young and working population.

On the basis of product, the North America coffee beans market is segmented into Arabica, Robusta, and others.In 2018, the Arabica segment dominated the market; however, the Robusta segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of end-user, the North America coffee beans market is segmented into personal care, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. In 2018, the food and beverage segment led the North American market, and the market for the same is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America coffee beans market is sub segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.Increasing franchise outlets such as CCD and Starbucks in the US is one of the main factors boosting the market growth in the country.



Moreover, the sectors such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages are likely to boost the demand for coffee beans in the coming years.Consumers prefer to drinking coffee rather than other beverages at their workplaces, as well as at homes, to stay attentive.



Moreover, the green coffee beans are extensively used in various dietary supplement products to reduce body weight.This further propels the demand for coffee beans in the US.



Growing demand for coffee vending machines in the US at railway stations, offices, airports, hospitals, and other places, along with the increasing popularity among the working population, is anticipated to make a reasonable contribution to the coffee bean market revenue in the US.

Death Wish Coffee Company, Gold Coffee Company, Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee, Kicking Horse Coffee, Illycaff S.p.A, PEET’s COFFEE Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, and S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. are among the major players in the North America Coffee Beans Market.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace.As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths.



According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, approximately 7,482,952 confirmed cases and 419,497 deaths have been reported globally.The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



Food and beverage is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this pandemic. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the coffee beans market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

The overall North America Coffee Beans Market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the coffee beans market.

