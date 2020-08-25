New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817635/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nylon segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Specialty Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Fluoropolymers Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Fluoropolymers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 981-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Specialty Films Market

Global Market Demand of Specialty Films

Specialty Films Market Regional Analysis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Market Shares by Region

Market Shares by End-Use

Market Shares by Key Players

Specialty Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Specialty Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Specialty Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Specialty Films Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyester (Resin Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyester (Resin Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyester (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Nylon (Resin Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Nylon (Resin Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Nylon (Resin Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Fluoropolymers (Resin Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Resins (Resin Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Resins (Resin Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Packaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Packaging (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Packaging (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Personal Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Personal Care (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Personal Care (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Specialty Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Specialty Films Market in the United States by Resin

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Specialty Films Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Specialty Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty

Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Specialty Films Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Specialty Films Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Specialty Films Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Specialty Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Specialty Films Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Specialty Films Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Specialty Films Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Specialty Films Market in France by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by Resin

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Specialty Films Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Specialty Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Specialty Films Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Specialty Films in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Specialty Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Specialty Films: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Specialty Films Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Specialty Films Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Specialty Films Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Specialty Films Market in Russia by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Specialty Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Resin

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Specialty Films Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Specialty Films Historic Market Review by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Specialty Films Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Specialty Films Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Specialty Films Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Specialty Films Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Specialty Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market Share

Analysis by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Specialty Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Specialty Films Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Specialty Films Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Specialty Films Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Specialty Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Specialty Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Specialty Films Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Specialty Films Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Specialty Films Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Specialty Films Market in Brazil by Resin Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Specialty Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Specialty Films Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Specialty Films Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Specialty Films Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Latin America by

Resin Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Specialty Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market by

Resin Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Resin Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Specialty Films Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Specialty Films: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Specialty Films Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Specialty

Films in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Specialty Films Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Specialty Films Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Specialty Films Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Resin Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Specialty Films Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Specialty Films Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Specialty Films Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Specialty Films Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market by Resin Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Specialty Films in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Specialty Films Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Specialty Films Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Resin Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market Share

Breakdown by Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Specialty Films Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Specialty Films Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Specialty Films Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Specialty Films Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Specialty Films Market in Africa by Resin Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown by

Resin Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Specialty Films Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Specialty Films Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Specialty Films Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 732

