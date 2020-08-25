New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Cleaning Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817633/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Contract Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 432-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABM Industries, Inc.

ABM UK

Anago Cleaning Systems

Ecolab, Inc.

FBG Service Corporation

ISS A/S

Jani-King International, Inc.

Mitie Group PLC

MPW Industrial Services, Inc.

OCS Group Ltd.

Rentokil Initial PLC

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817633/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Contract Cleaning Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Contract Cleaning Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Contract Cleaning Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Contract Cleaning Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Contract Cleaning Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Contract Cleaning Services Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Contract Cleaning Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Contract Cleaning Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Contract Cleaning Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Contract Cleaning Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Contract Cleaning Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Contract Cleaning Services Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Contract Cleaning Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Contract Cleaning Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Contract Cleaning Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Contract Cleaning Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Contract Cleaning Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Contract Cleaning Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Contract Cleaning Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 30: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Contract Cleaning Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Contract Cleaning Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Contract Cleaning Services Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Contract Cleaning Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contract Cleaning

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Contract Cleaning Services Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Contract Cleaning Services Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Contract Cleaning Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Contract Cleaning Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Contract Cleaning Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 52: Contract Cleaning Services Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Contract Cleaning Services Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Contract Cleaning Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Contract Cleaning Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Contract Cleaning Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Contract Cleaning Services Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Contract Cleaning Services Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Contract Cleaning Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Contract Cleaning Services

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Contract Cleaning Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Contract Cleaning Services Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 336

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817633/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001