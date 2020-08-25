New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Automotive Sunroof Market to 2027 - Analysis by Mount Type ; Material ; Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953796/?utm_source=GNW

North America is the key region in the global automotive sunroof market, and the US, Canada, and Mexico are among the prominent countries in this region. The region is one of the major automotive manufacturing hubs in the world. The economic growth has positively impacted the sales of luxury vehicles in the region, which, in turn, has supported the growth of the automotive sunroof market in it. The automotive manufacturing industry also supports the economy of the US. As per the American Automotive Policy Council (AAPC), automakers and their suppliers contribute ~3% to the US GDP.

Countries such as the US and Canada are prominent automotive manufacturers.As per the data provided by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Canada manufactured 461,370 cars in 2019, whereas the US manufactured 2,512,780 cars in total in that year.



Moreover, the region marks the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers, including Daimler, Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and General Motors Company.Also, the governments of the countries in North America are taking initiatives for the development of the automotive sector.



The Department of Energy administered the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program worth US$ 25 billion. These factors are driving the North American automotive sunroof market.

In terms of type, the slide-in sunroof segment led the North America automotive sunroof market in 2019, and it is expected to continue to be the largest shareholder during the forecast period.However, the panoramic sunroof type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the North America automotive sunroof market during the forecast period.



The sunroof panels of slide-in sunroofs superimpose themselves between the automotive roof and headliner while opening and closing.Electric actuators or motors support seamless automatic operations of the sunroof with sliding of panels.



Presently, a significant number of automotive manufacturers as well as sunroof manufactures provide the slide-in sunroofs, which is resulting in considerably larger market share of this type in terms of both market revenue and volume.

The North America automotive sunroof market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America automotive sunroof market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America automotive sunroof market. A few of the players operating in the market in North America are ACS France SAS, Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc., Corning Incorporated, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Johnan Manufacturing Inc, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Sunny Enterprises, Webasto Group, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

