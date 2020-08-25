New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coated Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817630/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$16.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Coated Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR



In the global Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 423-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canadian General Tower (CGT)

ContiTech AG

Graniteville Specialty Fabrics

Mauritzon, Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Coated Fabrics: An Introduction

Advantages of Polymer Coatings for Fabrics

A Prelude to Coated Fabrics Market

Polymer Coated Fabrics: The Prominent Product Type of Coated

Fabrics

Market Overview on Coated Fabrics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coated Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Protective Clothing by Various Applications is

Boosting the Market

Major Market Driving Factors



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Coated Fabrics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Coated Fabrics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polymer (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polymer (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polymer (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Rubber (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Rubber (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Rubber (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings (Product) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings (Product) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Transportation (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Transportation (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Protective Clothing (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Protective Clothing (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Protective Clothing (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Awnings (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Awnings (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Awnings (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Roofing & Canopies (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Roofing & Canopies (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Roofing & Canopies (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Furniture & Seating (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Furniture & Seating (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Furniture & Seating (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Coated Fabrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Coated Fabrics Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Coated Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Coated Fabrics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Coated Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Coated Fabrics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Coated Fabrics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated

Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Coated Fabrics Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Coated Fabrics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Coated Fabrics Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Coated Fabrics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Coated Fabrics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Coated Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 59: Coated Fabrics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Coated Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Coated Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Coated Fabrics Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Coated Fabrics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Coated Fabrics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Coated Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Coated Fabrics Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Coated Fabrics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Coated Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Coated Fabrics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Coated Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Coated Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Coated Fabrics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Coated Fabrics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Coated Fabrics Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Coated Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 101: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Coated Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Coated Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Coated Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Coated Fabrics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Coated Fabrics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Coated Fabrics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Coated Fabrics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Coated Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 129: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Coated Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Coated Fabrics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Coated Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Coated Fabrics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Coated Fabrics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Coated Fabrics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Coated Fabrics Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 149: Coated Fabrics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Coated Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Coated Fabrics Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Coated Fabrics Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Coated Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Coated Fabrics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Coated Fabrics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Coated Fabrics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Coated Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Coated Fabrics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Coated Fabrics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Coated Fabrics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Coated Fabrics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Coated Fabrics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Coated

Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Coated Fabrics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Coated Fabrics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 188: Coated Fabrics Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Coated Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Coated Fabrics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Coated Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Coated Fabrics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Coated Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Coated Fabrics Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Coated Fabrics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Coated Fabrics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Coated Fabrics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Coated Fabrics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Coated Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Coated Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Coated Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Coated Fabrics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Coated Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Coated Fabrics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Coated Fabrics Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Coated Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Coated Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Coated Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 177

