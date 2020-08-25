New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Animal Health Market to 2027 - Country Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; Animal Type ; Country – Regional Analysis and Market Forecasts by Product, Animal Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953794/?utm_source=GNW





Controlling animal health by preventing animal disease epidemic and monitoring animal food supplies is vital to the any economy and safety of the any country’s food supply.Breeding of healthy livestock guarantees a safe supply of food and keep selling prices stable.



Animal disease epidemic costs the country millions of dollars owing to livestock trade halts, animal slaughters and subsequent disease elimination efforts. For example, in November 2017, Porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV), causes stillborn piglets which costs U.S. farmers an annual $600 million. Animal diseases with human health connection can adversely affect public health, international trade, and the stability of the agricultural sector. Disease free and healthy animals likely to result in safer food supplies, higher farm productivity, reduced environmental impacts, reduced use of antibiotics.

Animals can act as carriers of harmful germs, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi, to humans, leading to illness in them; such infections are known as zoonotic diseases or zoonosis.An increase in such diseases is driving the animal health market.



The clinical effect of Zoonotic illnesses may range from mild to severe, and they might sometimes lead to death.Zoonotic diseases are prevalent in the world.



As per the estimates of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people can spread through animals, and 3 out of every 4 new or upcoming infectious diseases in people would come from animals. Moreover, in 2016, at least 55 000 people died of rabies in Asia and Africa.

In the past decades, many previously unknown infectious human diseases, such as Ebola virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Nipah virus, West Nile virus, and Hantavirus infections, have emerged from animal reservoirs.Outbreaks such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and avian influenza have reminded of the potential of microorganisms from animal reservoirs to adapt to human hosts.



More than three-quarters of the human diseases that are new, emerging, or re-emerging at the beginning of the 21st century are caused by pathogens which are originated from animals or products of animal origin.According to the WHO, ~60% of emerging infectious diseases reported globally are zoonosis, and every year, about one billion cases of illness and millions of death occur from zoonosis.



Over 30 new human pathogens have been detected in the last three decades, 75% of which have originated from animals. Hence, emerging and re-emerging zoonotic diseases have become more significant factor raising the demand for animal health, and this has triggered companies to produce advanced pharmaceuticals and vaccines to help animal owners or other stakeholders to maintain the overall health of animals.

In 2019, the prescription segment accounted for the largest market share in the North American animal health market based on the product. However, the non-prescription segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the standard shift from Rx to OTC by most of the pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Some of the significant primary and secondary sources for animal health included in the report are Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Cattle Health and Welfare Group (CHAWG), Healthy Pets Healthy Families Initiative (HPHF), Ministry of Agriculture (MA), and among others.

