In addition to ergonomic functionality, soft-touch handles and panels enhance aesthetic appeal, and enable product differentiation by providing a surface feel, smoothness, silkiness and texture comparable with luxury products. The tactile qualities of soft-touch products additionally enable the product to be sold at a price premium. Against this background, TPEs also known as thermoplastic rubbers are poised to witness strong demand. A combination of plastic and rubber polymers, TPEs offer benefits such as superior aesthetics; easy colorability; easy processability similar to plastics; slip resistance; shock absorption; outstanding ozone resistance; soft texture; UV resistance; scratch resistance; superior weatherability; stretchability; longer and more durable material life; cost effective when compared to liquid silicone rubber; lightweight; flexibility and easy recyclability. Longer material life also means longer recycle times, lower energy consumption for manufacturing and less waste, all of which are valuable benefits in the current circular economy. A wide variety of TPEs are available in the market ranging from soft and jelly-like, hard, rigid, transparent, colored, glossy and matte. Popular types of TPE solutions available in the market include thermoplastic olefinic elastomer, thermoplastic polyester elastomer, thermoplastic vulcanisate, thermoplastic amide elastomer, and thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer.
With functionalities similar to vulcanized rubber, TPEs flaunt several uses that touch everyday lives of people just like rubber. From sports and leisure products such as ski boots, grips, ski poles, golf clubs, bicycle saddles, swimming fins; boots; toys; pencil grippers; household items like bowls, trays, toys, flowerpots, cushioning in orthopedic shoes to handles of exercise equipment, the application possibilities are endless. Soft-touch TPOs are rapidly replacing thermoformed PVC and slush-molded PVC supported by stringent environmental regulations curbing the use of plastics. A growing number of industrial applications are also opening up such as HVAC, automotive, oil and gas, mining, marine and medical. The automobile industry is emerging as the largest end-user supported by the growing trend of replacing commodity plastics with fire resistant TPEs. Focus on aesthetics is leading to increased use of soft-touch thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) in vehicle interiors such as instrument panel skins, seat backs, door trim, arm rests, handles, knobs airbag doors, and surface of the accelerator pedals. In the medical devices industry, TPE materials are growing in popularity as they allow for easy sterilization of instruments. TPEs also flaunt the potential to replace allergy causing latex. The United States and China represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 46.6% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period supported by the country’s manufacturing dominance and the ensuing demand for high quality TPEs as a ubiquitous raw material for production.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Introduction
Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs
Benefits of TPEs
Primary Applications of TPEs
Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic
Elastomer
Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic
Elastomers
China Along with Other Asian Economies Emerge as the Largest
Regional Markets
Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the
TPE Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermoplastic Elastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arkema S.A. (France)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Covestro AG (Germany)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Huntsman International LLC (USA)
Kraton Corporation (USA)
Lubrizol Corporation (USA)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)
PolyOne Corporation (USA)
Teknor Apex Company (USA)
Tosoh Corporation (Japan)
Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable
Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Automotive Production Trends to Influence Demand for TPE:
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well
for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry
Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC
Industry Fuels Market Prospects
Global HVAC Systems Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2015-2025
Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs
Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU &
TPO Bodes Well for the Market
Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP,
Spells Opportunities for the TPE Market
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Roofing
Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by
Region Over the Period 2016-2040
TPEs Find Growing Use in Medical Industry
Global Medical Device Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications
Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs
TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry
Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential
for Growth
Innovations & Advancements
KRAIBURG Develops Thermoplastic Elastomer Hybrids
Thermoplastic Elastomers and Gels based on Subcomponent
Metallosupramolecular Assembly
Tekni-Plex Announces TPE Tubing and Compounds
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Block Copolymers (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Block Copolymers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Block Copolymers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Blends (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Blends (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Blends (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Building & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Building & Construction (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Japanese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 104: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermoplastic
Elastomers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 170: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Iranian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Elastomers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Elastomers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
