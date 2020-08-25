New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817628/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to ergonomic functionality, soft-touch handles and panels enhance aesthetic appeal, and enable product differentiation by providing a surface feel, smoothness, silkiness and texture comparable with luxury products. The tactile qualities of soft-touch products additionally enable the product to be sold at a price premium. Against this background, TPEs also known as thermoplastic rubbers are poised to witness strong demand. A combination of plastic and rubber polymers, TPEs offer benefits such as superior aesthetics; easy colorability; easy processability similar to plastics; slip resistance; shock absorption; outstanding ozone resistance; soft texture; UV resistance; scratch resistance; superior weatherability; stretchability; longer and more durable material life; cost effective when compared to liquid silicone rubber; lightweight; flexibility and easy recyclability. Longer material life also means longer recycle times, lower energy consumption for manufacturing and less waste, all of which are valuable benefits in the current circular economy. A wide variety of TPEs are available in the market ranging from soft and jelly-like, hard, rigid, transparent, colored, glossy and matte. Popular types of TPE solutions available in the market include thermoplastic olefinic elastomer, thermoplastic polyester elastomer, thermoplastic vulcanisate, thermoplastic amide elastomer, and thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer.



With functionalities similar to vulcanized rubber, TPEs flaunt several uses that touch everyday lives of people just like rubber. From sports and leisure products such as ski boots, grips, ski poles, golf clubs, bicycle saddles, swimming fins; boots; toys; pencil grippers; household items like bowls, trays, toys, flowerpots, cushioning in orthopedic shoes to handles of exercise equipment, the application possibilities are endless. Soft-touch TPOs are rapidly replacing thermoformed PVC and slush-molded PVC supported by stringent environmental regulations curbing the use of plastics. A growing number of industrial applications are also opening up such as HVAC, automotive, oil and gas, mining, marine and medical. The automobile industry is emerging as the largest end-user supported by the growing trend of replacing commodity plastics with fire resistant TPEs. Focus on aesthetics is leading to increased use of soft-touch thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) in vehicle interiors such as instrument panel skins, seat backs, door trim, arm rests, handles, knobs airbag doors, and surface of the accelerator pedals. In the medical devices industry, TPE materials are growing in popularity as they allow for easy sterilization of instruments. TPEs also flaunt the potential to replace allergy causing latex. The United States and China represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 46.6% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period supported by the country’s manufacturing dominance and the ensuing demand for high quality TPEs as a ubiquitous raw material for production.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Thermoplastic Elastomers: An Introduction

Types and Properties of Commercial TPEs

Benefits of TPEs

Primary Applications of TPEs

Regulatory Guidelines for TPEs

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC): A Widely Used Thermoplastic

Elastomer

Automotive: The Leading End-Use Market for Thermoplastic

Elastomers

China Along with Other Asian Economies Emerge as the Largest

Regional Markets

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the

TPE Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermoplastic Elastomers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arkema S.A. (France)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (USA)

Kraton Corporation (USA)

Lubrizol Corporation (USA)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

Teknor Apex Company (USA)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable

Growth Opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Automotive Production Trends to Influence Demand for TPE:

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well

for Use of Thermoplastic Elastomers in Auto Industry

Growing Application of Thermoplastic Elastomers in HVAC

Industry Fuels Market Prospects

Global HVAC Systems Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2015-2025

Building & Construction: A Promising Market for TPEs

Increasing Replacement of EPDM in Construction Materials by TPU &

TPO Bodes Well for the Market

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP,

Spells Opportunities for the TPE Market

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Roofing

Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

TPEs Find Growing Use in Medical Industry

Global Medical Device Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications

Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Consumer Goods Industry Drives Demand for TPEs

TPEs Find Use in Oil & Gas Industry

Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers Offer Tremendous Potential

for Growth

Innovations & Advancements

KRAIBURG Develops Thermoplastic Elastomer Hybrids

Thermoplastic Elastomers and Gels based on Subcomponent

Metallosupramolecular Assembly

Tekni-Plex Announces TPE Tubing and Compounds



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Thermoplastic Elastomers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Block Copolymers (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Block Copolymers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Block Copolymers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Blends (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Blends (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Blends (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Building & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Building & Construction (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Japanese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermoplastic

Elastomers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Thermoplastic Elastomers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 164: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Thermoplastic Elastomers

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Thermoplastic Elastomers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thermoplastic Elastomers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Iranian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Elastomers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Elastomers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Thermoplastic Elastomers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Thermoplastic Elastomers Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

