Noise and vibration on an aircraft create significant problems for the crew, passengers, and the aircraft.In order to reduce noise and vibration, the development of both passive and active technologies has been highly accepted and appreciated by the aircraft OEMs.



However, the active noise and vibration control systems are gaining prominence at a significant pace over the passive counterparts. Due to this, the manufacturers of active noise and vibration systems are increasingly emphasizing the development of novel technologies to mitigate any types of noise or vibrations for smart aircraft models.

Moreover, with the constant increase in the demand for both old and new aircraft fleets, retrofitting these aircraft is becoming a significant factor in digital innovation, with players developing intelligent and connected active noise and vibration control systems to enhance their operational efficiency. Therefore, the aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the active noise and vibrations control systems market in the region.

Growing industrialization across the globe and implementation of smart equipment for the manufacturing of aircraft, rails, power generation units, and many more, demand the integration of active noise and vibration control systems.The integration of these systems permits the heavy equipment to reduce vibrations and sounds to some extent and offers suitable environment for the workers to give their full efficiency in the plants.



In terms of type, the vibration segment led the active noise and vibration control system market in 2019.

