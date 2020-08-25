WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Whether guilt is temporarily warranted to bring about enlightenment due to a misdeed, or fabricated due to poor self-esteem, not pleasing someone or a plethora of other reasons, guilt is definitely not a friend you want on to keep on your guest list,” Gina Sanchetti Austin states. She wanted to help people unburden themselves from the crushing weight of unnecessary guilt they carry in their psyche which prompted her to write “Guilt Trip Detox” (published by Balboa Press).

A concise, informative and fun read laced with humor, this book examines 50 types of guilt found in a series of short stories much like the format of “Chicken Soup for the Soul,” and offers strategies to overcome its emotionally debilitating effects. Austin created a gigantic, furry blue character called the Guilt Monster in order to make guilt tangible and therefore easier to understand. The Guilt Monster’s mandate is to make one believe one is to feel blame and shame for not being perfect. Perfection is impossible; therefore, if not mindful, it allows the Guilt Monster many opportunities to control one’s thoughts with its guilt-infused venom.

““This book will undoubtedly appeal to readers because most people I've talked to (globally) feel guilty from time to time due to a plethora of reasons and struggle emotionally with guilt’s negative fallout,” Austin says. “As well, it can be utilized as a Guilt Handbook. The topics are in alphabetical order which makes it simple to use as a reference guide. The closing chapters deal with becoming aware of and strengthening personal boundaries as well as finding forgiveness, two important keys to aid in melting away the layers of guilt from one’s soul.”

“Guilt Trip Detox” aims for people to understand that guilt is never the answer to their shortcomings or imperfections. Life’s learning curves should be used for growth and enlightenment, instead of a catalyst for guilt which steals away one’s effervescence. Whatever the reasons for one’s guilt, there is no need to be crushed by the full weight of the massive Guilt Monster “until you turn three shades of blue.” This book will help prevent the “guilties” and restore the intended state of one’s being with inner peace, hope and joy. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Guilt-Trip-Detox-Sanchetti-Austin/dp/198225064X

“Guilt Trip Detox”

By Gina Sanchetti Austin

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982250669

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982250645

E-Book | 242 pages | ISBN 9781982250652

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Gina Sanchetti Austin is a mom, singer, songwriter, performer, radio personality, and an author. She has been a regular guest on two syndicated talk shows in Canada and the United States and dubbed the “Relationship Expert.” She has a great sense of humor and enjoys lending an ear and offering advice to those in need. She takes great pride in helping others.

