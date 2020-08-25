Regulated Information

Nyrstar releases notice for general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 24 September 2020

25 August 2020 at 07:00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today invited the holders of shares issued by the Company to attend a general shareholders’ meeting on 24 September 2020 for the appointment of BDO Bedrijfsrevisoren CVBA as statutory auditor of the Company. The shareholders’ meeting will commence at 11:00 a.m. CEST at BluePoint, Filip Williotstraat 9, 2600 Antwerp, Belgium.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders are strongly encouraged to cast their vote prior to the meeting by vote by mail or to cast their vote by proxy. Voting forms and proxy forms are made available to the shareholders on the Company's website and can be sent to the Company in accordance with the instructions contained within the meeting invitation. These documents must reach the Company at the latest on the sixth calendar day prior to the general shareholders’ meeting, i.e. on or before 18 September 2020.

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolution and explanatory note can be found on the Nyrstar website.

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs & Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

