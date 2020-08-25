Charenton-le-Pont, France (August 25, 2020 – 7am) – EssilorLuxottica acknowledges that yesterday the Dutch District Court issued a judgment in the summary proceedings that were initiated by EssilorLuxottica. The Court dismissed EssilorLuxottica’s demands for disclosure of information from both HAL and GrandVision on how the latter company conducted business during COVID-19. It should be noted that the information and data seized at the premises of GrandVision, with the express permission of the Court, will remain protected from any change and available for further legal proceedings. EssilorLuxottica is studying the judgment and assessing its options, including the possibility of filing an appeal against the judgment. The Company remains concerned about GrandVision’s behavior in continuing to deny access to important information related to their handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

