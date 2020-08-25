Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 25 August 2020– 07:00 p.m. CET

Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law

Transparency notification by VGP NV

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 24 August 2020 that, by virtue of the conversion of VGP MISV Comm. VA (the “Subsidiary”) to a public limited liability company (“Naamloze Vennootschap / Société Anonyme”) and the resignation of its statutory manager, Mr Bart Van Malderen, which occurred on 20 August 2020, VGP NV has exclusive control over the Subsidiary. In the framework of this conversion, the Subsidiary changed its name to VGP Belgium.

Through VGP Belgium NV, VGP NV now holds 3.09% of the voting rights of VGP NV, thereby exceeding the statutory threshold of 3%.

The notification dated 24 August 2020 contains the following information:

·Reason for notification:

Acquisition or transfer of control of a company holding a participation in an issuer

·Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

·Persons subject to the notification requirement:

VGP Belgium NV, Uitbreidingstraat 72, bus 7, 2600 Antwerpen

VGP NV, Uitbreidingstraat 72, bus 7, 2600 Antwerpen

·Date on which the threshold is crossed:

20 August 2020.

·Threshold that is crossed:

3%.

·Denominator:

30,037,687

·Notified details:

Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights VGP NV 0 0 0.00% VGP Belgium NV 929,153 929,153 3.09% Total 929,153 929,153 3.09%

·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

VGP Belgium NV is controlled exclusively by VGP NV.





