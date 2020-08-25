﻿ Company Announcement



No. 19/2020



Copenhagen 25 August 2020



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Q2 2020 Conference Call Scandinavian Tobacco Group expects to release the second quarter 2020 results in the afternoon of 28 August 2020. A webcast and conference call will be held 31 August at CET 10.00. At the call, CEO Niels Frederiksen and CFO Marianne Rørslev Bock will present the Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Date: 31 August 2020 Time: CET 10:00 In order to attend the conference call, you may do one of the following: Webcast Go to the financial calendar http://investor.st-group.com/upcoming-events at st-group.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umvr89xu Conference call In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, please call the appropriate participant dial-in number and enter the Event Plus Passcode stated below. Please leave any information requested after the tone. Dial in details Passcode: 7487937 Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928338 Denmark (local): +45 32 72 04 17 UK (local): +44 (0) 844 481 9752 US (local): +1646 741 3167 No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference. For further information, please contact: Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com





