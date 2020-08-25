Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 21 August 2020. The Board of Directors of Saga Tankers ASA (the "Company") has now resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.10 per share. The dividend is resolved pursuant to a Board authorization granted by the general meeting of the Company.

The dividends will be payable to the shareholders of the Company as of 26 August 2020, as registered in the VPS on 28 August 2020. The dividends are expected to be paid on or about 4 September 2020.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Espen Lundaas

+47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act