Reference is made to the stock exchange notice issued on 25 August 2020 regarding a decision by the Board of Saga Tankers ASA to distribute dividends of NOK 0.10 per share. The key information of the cash dividend is as set out below:

Dividend amount: NOK 0.10 per share.

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 26 August 2020

Ex-date: 27 August 2020

Record Date: 28 August 2020

Payment Date: On or about 4 September 2020

Date of approval: 25 August 2020

For further information, please contact:

CEO Espen Lundaas

+47 92 43 14 17





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act