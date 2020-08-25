Reference is made to the stock exchange notice issued on 25 August 2020 regarding a decision by the Board of Saga Tankers ASA to distribute dividends of NOK 0.10 per share. The key information of the cash dividend is as set out below:
Dividend amount: NOK 0.10 per share.
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 26 August 2020
Ex-date: 27 August 2020
Record Date: 28 August 2020
Payment Date: On or about 4 September 2020
Date of approval: 25 August 2020
* * *
For further information, please contact:
CEO Espen Lundaas
+47 92 43 14 17
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Saga Tankers ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
