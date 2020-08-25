﻿AS LHV Group is planning a subordinated bond issue. The issue is scheduled for September 2020.

The plan is to issue up to 25,000 subordinated bonds with the nominal value of EUR 1,000, in a total nominal value of EUR 25,000,000, with a maturity date of 10 years from the date of the issue and quarterly interest payments at the rate of 6% per annum. AS LHV Group may increase the issue volume by up to 10,000 additional subordinated bonds, in which case the issue volume may increase to up to EUR 35,000,000. The subordinated bonds are to be listed under Baltic bonds on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The public offering is to be carried out in Estonia only provided that the Financial Supervision Authority has registered the prospectus. AS LHV Group will announce the registration of the prospectus, the commencement of the offering, incl the terms and conditions of the subscription in a separate notice.

Important information:

This announcement is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the purchase of the bonds, nor shall the sale or offer of the bonds take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law, prior to the registration of the prospectus.

The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 470 people. LHV’s banking services are used by more than 227,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have about 181,000 active clients. Additionally, LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to more than 120 financial service providers, that in turn intermediate LHV’s payment services to their customers around the world.





Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Telefon: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee