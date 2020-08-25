Sbanken ASA has mandated SpareBank 1 Markets and Swedbank for a potential new issuance of an Additional Tier 1 bond of NOK 100 million and a Tier 2 bond of NOK 150 million.

The Additional Tier 1 bond will be perpetual with a first call option 5 years after the issue date. The Tier 2 bond will have a 10 year tenor and a first call option 5 years after the issue date. Both issues will have a floating rate.

In conjunction with the transactions, Sbanken will consider buybacks, in whole or parts, of the outstanding Additional Tier 1 bond NO0010746456 (SBANK03 PRO) and the outstanding Tier 2 bond NO0010746464 (SBANK04 PRO). The remaining outstanding amount in SBANK03 PRO is NOK 283,7 million and in SBANK04 PRO NOK 141 million.

Sbanken ASA's Board of Directors has approved the bond issues and the potential buybacks. Approval from the general meeting in the bank was given 24 April 2020.





Contact person:

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act