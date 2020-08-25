SP Group generated profit before tax of DKK 101.2 million in H1 2020, a 1.1% increase from DKK 100.1 million in H1 2019. Relative to the year-earlier period, revenue was up by 7.6% to DKK 1,114.4 million and EBITDA was up by 9.0% to DKK 178.0 million from DKK 163.4 million.

