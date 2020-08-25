COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 28/2020 – 25 AUGUST 2020

Lars Jensen (46), currently COO of Royal Unibrew, is appointed CEO effective 1 September 2020 and will succeed Hans Savonije, who announced in March his request to step down in order to pursue other interests.

Lars Jensen has been with Royal Unibrew for 25 years and has since 2011 served as a member of the Executive Board - first as CFO and most recently as COO. Lars Jensen has extensive experience and deep insight into the company and has been significantly involved in both acquisitions and divestitures and the turn-around that Royal Unibrew has been through.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Hans Savonije for his great contribution as COO and later as CEO of Royal Unibrew", says Walther Thygesen, Chairman of the Board and continues: "The Board of Directors is convinced that Lars Jensen is the right person to head Royal Unibrew and continue the positive development as a strong regional beverage company with strengthened market positions and earnings. ”

the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Walther Thygesen by phone +45 22 20 80 17





