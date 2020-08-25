Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is expected to decline from $54.68 billion in 2019 to $49.96 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -8.63%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $73.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.53%.
The modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market consists of sales of modular and prefabricated buildings and related services for non-residential use.
In April 2019, Oldcastle Architectural Products (APG), North America's leading manufacturer and supplier of concrete masonry, dry mix and hardscape products acquired Allied Concrete Products. This acquisition enhanced hardscape and masonry offerings and service for customers from DC to the Carolinas. Allied Concrete Products is a family-owned manufacturer of high-quality masonry units and a supplier of masonry supplies throughout Central Virginia and Tidewater.
The modular and prefabricated non-residential building construction market covered in this report is segmented by type into standard metal, agricultural metal, modular nonmetal, panelized precast nonmetal and by application into institutional, industrial, commercial, agricultural.
The construction industry is considered to be slow and conservative in adopting innovative and new technologies. The construction sector comprises numerous small suppliers and the R&D budget is also limited in comparison to other sectors. In developing or underdeveloped countries of the Asia Pacific region as well as in Africa and South America, people are less aware of this construction method, the advantages it offers and the recyclability of modular buildings. Therefore, it is important to educate consumers regarding the positive effects of modular construction on the environment and the way it can contribute to a healthy lifestyle.
The global modular and prefabricated nonresidential building construction market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to an increase in urbanization and industrialization. According to the United Nations, in 2018, 55% of the world's population lived in the urban area, a proportion that is expected to be 68% by 2050. As per World Urbanization Prospects by the United Nations, the largest urban growth will take place in India, China, and Nigeria. The rapid growth and development of urban housing demand more precise planning timelines and reduced prices. Due to this, construction firms are adopting cost-effective, proven technologies of precast to ensure the highest standards and uniform quality, which can be met by prefabricated technology.
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is one of the promising technologies in the timber construction segment of the wood industry. The demand for CLT is increasing in non-residential building construction such as schools, restaurants, stores, and warehouses which is used as an alternative to steel and concrete because wood is evolving as a low-cost alternative. In the construction industry, 3D printing can be used to create construction components or to print entire buildings. 3D printing construction is majorly used for building complex components for private, commercial and industrial construction. It provides advantages such as low labor costs, faster construction, and higher accuracy. The DFAB HOUSE is the world's first inhabited house which was both digitally planned and built. Launched in February 2019, this project was done by professors at ETH Zurich in cooperation with industrial partners, carried out with the help of robots and 3D printers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Characteristics
3. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
7. China Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
8. India Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
9. Japan Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
10. Australia Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
11. Indonesia Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
12. South Korea Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
13. Western Europe Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
14. UK Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
15. Germany Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
16. France Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
17. Eastern Europe Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
18. Russia Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
19. North America Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
20. USA Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
21. South America Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
22. Brazil Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
23. Middle East Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
24. Africa Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
25. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Algeco Scotsman
25.2.1.1. Overview
25.2.1.2. Products and Services
25.2.1.3. Strategy
25.2.1.4. Financial Performance
25.2.2. Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc.
25.2.2.1. Overview
25.2.2.2. Products and Services
25.2.2.3. Strategy
25.2.2.4. Financial Performance
25.2.3. Champion Home Builders, Inc.
25.2.3.1. Overview
25.2.3.2. Products and Services
25.2.3.3. Strategy
25.2.3.4. Financial Performance
25.2.4. Red Sea Housing
25.2.4.1. Overview
25.2.4.2. Products and Services
25.2.4.3. Strategy
25.2.4.4. Financial Performance
25.2.5. Lindal Cedar Homes
25.2.5.1. Overview
25.2.5.2. Products and Services
25.2.5.3. Strategy
25.2.5.4. Financial Performance
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market
27. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Trends And Strategies
28. Modular and Prefabricated Nonresidential Building Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
