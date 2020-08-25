Dallas, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global High Performance Foam Market Size 2019, by Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, Polyolefin, Others), by End Use Industry (Construction, Transportation, Electronics, Packaging, Others), by Region and Forecast to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global high performance foam market is anticipated to value at USD 3.26 billion by 2025, growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Rise in the ability of foams to retain structural integrity and outstanding performance are driving the global high performance foams market.

Based on the region, the global composite resin market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market in terms of consumption in the global composite resins market. Asia Pacific is closely followed by North America and Europe in terms of consumption. Positive economic prospects for the region is one of the key factors that will drive the automotive and wind energy sector in the region, thus augmenting the demand for composite resins over the forecast period. China and Japan are among the prominent automotive manufacturing bases, which is projected to support the demand growth in the Asia Pacific region.

On the other hand, demand from the aerospace industry in North America and Europe will augment the demand for composite resins in the region. Lightweight components are one of the key requirements for reducing weight and increasing the efficiency of aircraft, owing to which composite materials are in high demand in the region. Overall, inclination towards novel composite materials for modifying the existing components and structures will drive the demand for composites resins over the forecast period.

The global high performance foam market is categorized based on type, and application. Based on type, the market is categorized into polyurethane, silicone, polyolefin, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into construction, transportation, electronics, packaging, and others. Region-wise, Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. North America is also expected to grow at a significant rate over the coming years.

Key players serving the global high performance foam market include Rogers Corporation, Evonik Corporation, JSP Corporation, BASF S.E, Armacell, Zotefoams PLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Trocellan, SABIC, Sekisui Alveo, Saint Gobain, and Solvay among others.

