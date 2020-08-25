Pune, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial gas turbine market size is projected to reach USD 10.70 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing number of company collaborations will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Industrial Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By capacity (1-2MW, 2-5MW, 5-7.5MW, 7.5-10MW, 10-15MW, 15-20MW, 20-30MW, 30-40MW, 40-100MW, 100-150MW, 150-300MW, 300+MW), By Sector (Electric Power Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing), By Technology (Heavy Duty, Light Industrial, Aeroderivative), By Cycle (Simple Cycle, Combined Cycle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 10.45 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-gas-turbine-market-100921





Covid-19 Pandemic to Present Several Challenges to Ongoing Power Projects

The recent coronavirus has created a whirlwind in world economies in the past few months. The uncertainties in global economies and the losses incurred across several industries have discouraged manufacturers, and the trails of the aftereffect can be seen in the industrial gas turbine sector as well. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, strict measures has been implemented to control the pandemic. These measures have had an adverse effect on several industry verticals and its effect on power projects is substantially on the negative side. Due to lockdowns and social distancing practices, people have been forced to stay indoors and the lack of workforce and labor has certainly made a negative impact on the industrial gas turbine market in the past few months.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-gas-turbine-market-100921





Industrial gas turbines are combustion engines that are used to develop mechanical energy from several sources, including fuel and natural gas. They are widely used for a variety of industrial applications that require a huge amount of power. The precision of efficacy of industrial gas turbines is comparatively high than other input sources. The primary reason why they are widely used in industries across diverse domains is the low cost and high efficiency. The massive investments in the research and development of efficient products will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Technological advancements have played a huge part in the growth of the market in recent years. Additionally, the rising demand for clean energy and increasing awareness regarding environmental pollution will aid the growth of the overall industrial gas market in the foreseeable future.

Company Mergers have Proven Highly Beneficial in Power Projects

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. It is observed that government as well as domestic organizations have to rely on tech companies for devices such as industrial gas turbines. Given that these organizations do not necessarily have a manufacturing unit of any sorts, this presents several growth opportunities for tech companies operating across the world. The efforts taken to maximize the use of low-emission energy will create a platform for rapid growth. In April 2019, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) announced that it has bagged a major order for the development of new gas turbines for a large scale thermal power station. The company claims that it will be developing two H-25 gas turbines for a new thermal power station that is being built by the China Resources Power Group. MHPS’ latest contract will help the company extend its consumer range in the regional as well as global market in the coming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-gas-turbine-market-100921





North America Projected to Emerge Dominant Driven by Widespread use of Gas Turbines

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. A majority of the power projects and industrial equipment and machineries operate on the basis of industrial gas turbines. Given the increasing industrial pollution in North America, the use of these turbines is a welcoming step. Subsequently, massive investments are being made in the development and integration of gas turbines across this region. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth 3.82 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will rise at the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the industrial gas emissions and the subsequently rising demand for the product in countries such as Japan, China, and India.

List Of Key Companies Profiled In Industrial Gas Turbine Market Are:

GE (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan)

Ansaldo Energia (Italy)

Solar Turbines (U.S.)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea)

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (India)

OPRA Turbines (The Netherlands)

Rolls-Royce (U.K)

Vericor Power Systems LLC (U.S.)

Industry Developments:

March 2020 – Siemens announced that it has bagged a contract from Brest Republican Unitary Enterprise of Electricity Industry (Brestenergo) in Belarus. Through this contract, Siemens will supply five of its SGT-800 industrial gas turbines for a new 254MW peak load and backup power plant.





Quick Buy – Industrial Gas Turbine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100921





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Gas Turbine Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Industrial Gas Turbine Market Analysis (USD Billion) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity 1-2 MW 2-5 MW 5-7.5 MW 7.5-10 MW 10-15 MW 15-20 MW 20-30 MW 30-40 MW 40-100 MW 100-150 MW 150-300 MW 300+ MW Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Heavy Duty Light Industrial Aeroderivative Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cycle Simple Cycle Combined Cycle Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sector Electric Power Utility Oil & Gas Manufacturing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-gas-turbine-market-100921





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

MicroTurbines Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Application (Standby Power, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), By Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51 kW to 100 kW, 100 kW to 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Capacity (Up to 500kW, 500kW to 1MW, 1MW to 30MW, Above 30MW), By Technology (Open Cycle, Combined Cycle), By Application (Power Plant, Oil & Gas, Process Plant, Aviation, Marine, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Gas Turbine Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Turbine Type (Aeroderivative, Heavy Duty, Light Industrial), By Service (Overhaul, Maintenance, Repair, Others), By End-Use (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace, Marine, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.