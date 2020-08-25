TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to consuming cannabis, Canadians are starting to swap smoking for sipping. According to a new study from Truss Beverage Co., 71% of Canadians of legal age cite smoking as the primary barrier to consuming cannabis1, with 74% saying the smell of cannabis on their clothing is an issue1.

As the cannabis industry continues to evolve in Canada, the introduction of cannabis beverages has been a welcomed option. Today, Truss Beverage Co. took the industry to new heights, introducing one of the widest cannabis beverage portfolios in the Canadian market with five new brands.

Backed by 150 years of beverage experience, Truss Beverage Co. is committed to developing a range of cannabis beverages that focus on great taste, consistency and choice for consumers of legal age. The CBD and THC products are full of natural flavours that provide Canadians with a unique cannabis experience:

Little Victory: Vibrant, naturally flavoured sparkling beverages to toast to any of life’s little victories.

Vibrant, naturally flavoured sparkling beverages to toast to any of life’s little victories. House of Terpenes: A range of sparkling tonics with botanically sourced terpenes that celebrate the flavours of cannabis.

A range of sparkling tonics with botanically sourced terpenes that celebrate the flavours of cannabis. Mollo: Crisp with an easy drinking taste.

Crisp with an easy drinking taste. Veryvell: A complete line-up of products to support your self-care journey.

A complete line-up of products to support your self-care journey. XMG: Bold and high intensity flavoured beverages.

The Truss Beverage Co. portfolio has been developed with consumer input at every stage of development.

“We’re thrilled to be introducing Canadians to new beverage options and leading the cannabis beverage category with our variety of products,” said Scott Cooper, President and CEO, Truss Beverage Co. “This well-rounded portfolio is designed to bring adult Canadians products that taste great and provide the consistent experience they need to enjoy responsibly.”

The Truss Beverage lineup signals a new way to enjoy cannabis that Canadians have been waiting for. Data from Truss Beverage Co. studies of Canadians of legal age shows:

43% of those who tried a beverage did so because it meant they could still consume cannabis but without smoking it. 2

A growing number of cannabis consumers (46% of light users) 1 choose cannabis in various formats as a way to have fun with friends.

choose cannabis in various formats as a way to have fun with friends. However, one of the main barriers to enjoying cannabis in a social setting is the smell of smoking it, as 74% don’t like the lingering odor of cannabis flower. 1

76% don’t consume cannabis as they don’t feel that traditional methods offer enough control.1

"At Truss, we’ve built our brands by listening to consumers, so it was important to us to hear directly from Canadians about what they’re looking for from their cannabis consumption experience,” said Lori Hatcher, Head of Marketing, Truss Beverage Co. “This data shows just how ready Canadians are for a new cannabis experience that better fits their preferences and lifestyles. Quite frankly, it shows how game changing cannabis beverages can be for consumers.”

Proudly made in Belleville, Ontario, each Truss Beverage product has been crafted to ensure a consistent and enjoyable experience for the consumer. All CBD and THC beverages within the portfolio offer a controlled dosage, with many having a low to medium dose of THC (2.5mg- 5mg), to be sipped responsibly. For Canadians starting to wonder about cannabis beverages, Truss Beverage Co. advises starting with a small amount and adjusting as necessary as everyone’s relationship with cannabis is personal to them.

Products from the Truss Beverage Co. portfolio have begun to roll out and will continue to do so throughout the next several months. To learn more, visit www.TrussBeverages.com.

About Truss Beverage Co.

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between MolsonCoors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. Produced through Truss/HEXO Cannabis Infused Beverages, a division of HEXO, the Truss portfolio will have a range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions.

Truss Beverage Co. will deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.

1Cannabis Culture Report 2020: Cannabis Usage & Attitudes, DIG Insights, May 2020

2Findings of a survey conducted by Truss Beverage Co. from June 24, 2020 to June 26, 2020 with a nationally representative sample of 1,500 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

About the Angus Reid Forum:

The Angus Reid Forum is Canada’s most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.

