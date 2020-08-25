Dallas, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market Size, By Content Type (Email, Database, Social Media, Instant Messaging, Web), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (On-Premise and On Cloud), By End-User (Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, and Others), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global enterprise information archiving market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global enterprise information archiving market have been studied in detail.

The global enterprise information archiving market size is projected to reach a value of USD 10,720.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%. The global enterprise information archiving market is driven by factors including declining storage costs for the archiving of company data and government mandates to preserve company information for audit and inquiry purposes.

Information Archiving offers user data, such as email, social media, files, instant messages, Microsoft SharePoint content and other organized and unstructured information, for interactive, long-term storage. Such solutions also provide indexing information for quick search and retrieval, retention management, and basic tools for legal storage, eDiscovery, and governance of information. Increases in data volumes place an unbearable strain both on IT staff and on infrastructure. Even finding the time to craft and implement an effective archival policy is tough for a core team stretched to the limit.

Information is a primary and differentiating asset. The company needs to be able to navigate and recall information with confidence and agility. The traditional rule was that the deeper information was archived, the cheaper it was to manage. For every public and private sector enterprise, archival and compliance are inseparable. The businesses were expected to be able to respond both to the needs of formally scheduled reporting and to unplanned requests for information resulting, for example, from legal enquiry. Inability to produce the relevant data has serious financial and reputational consequences. This led to the widespread adoption of global enterprise information archiving market.

Business in the digital era runs on advanced analytics. But analytics are only as good as the data they analyze. Next gen enterprise information archiving platforms are an excellent and vital source of all enterprise data for advanced analytics and trend analysis. The next gen enterprise information archiving platforms provide easy access to all data and quick integration with external analytics platforms such as data lakes, data warehouses and virtualization platforms, so analysts can work on all data necessary without delays.

Data analysts and business executives can self-serve and experiment with historical data in real time for ad-hoc projects without running into the data warehouse limitations on running only predefined queries. When all enterprise data is available to be analyzed, enterprises are far better placed to identify patterns and uncover new insights that may lead to additional revenue streams and strengthen existing revenue streams. The advent of next gen enterprise information archiving platforms is a growing trend which is accelerating the growth of the global enterprise information archiving market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to be fastest growing region in global enterprise archiving information market. Many APAC countries are moving ever more towards digitalizing their systems, resulting in a larger data generation. In the enterprise information archiving market, there is a rise in competition due to increasing data from large companies as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The information archiving solutions play an important part in overcoming storage system demand and increasing IT infrastructure costs.

The global enterprise information archiving market is fragmented with the presence of many global and regional players. These include Atos SE, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Bloomberg Finance LP, Commvault Systems, Inc., Global Relay Communications, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast, Proofpoint, Inc., Smarsh Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC, and ZL Technologies, Inc. among others

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Enterprise Information Archiving Market by Content Type, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

5. Enterprise Information Archiving Market by Organization Size, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

6. Enterprise Information Archiving Market by Deployment, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

7. Enterprise Information Archiving Market by End-user, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

8. Enterprise Information Archiving Market by Region 2015-2025 (USD Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

About Us:

