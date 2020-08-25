Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hospital supplies market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The hospital supplies market section of the report gives context. It compares the hospital supplies market with other segments of the hospital supplies market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, hospital supplies indicators comparison

North America was the largest region in the global hospital supplies market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global hospital supplies market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hospital supplies market.



Surgical beds and other long-term care beds are now being designed to deliver effective quality care. Technologically advanced beds are combining patients' safety and comfort needs. Key establishments manufacturing medical and surgical beds are focusing on designing beds with multiple advanced technological features. For instance, Hill-Rom's medical surgical bed, Hill-Rom 1000, is designed with multiple controls and features such as bed exit monitoring system, integrated scale, point-of-care nurse controls, one-button dining chair, automatic battery backup, SideCom nurse call and entertainment controls.



The hospital supplies market consists of sales of hospital supplies and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce hospital supplies. This industry includes establishments that produce disposable consumables such as glucose test strips, conventional syringes and others. It also includes establishments manufacturing sterilization equipment and disinfectants used in operation theaters during surgeries and mobility equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and others to transport patients from one place to another.



The global hospital supplies market is expected to grow from $32.9 billion in 2019 to $44.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.1%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the surge in demand for hospitals supplies including personal protective equipment, surgical supplies, sterilization equipment, disinfectants and hospital beds, among others. With the increasing number of cases, hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 positive patients. In order to meet demand and address the supply shortage concerns, most of the hospitals have also suspended the non-urgent medical procedures. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $50.1 billion in 2023.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Hospital Supplies Market Characteristics



4. Hospital Supplies Market Product Analysis



5. Hospital Supplies Market Supply Chain



6. Hospital Supplies Market Customer Information



7. Hospital Supplies Market Trends And Strategies



8. Hospital Supplies Market Size And Growth



9. Hospital Supplies Market Regional Analysis



10. Hospital Supplies Market Segmentation



11. Hospital Supplies Market Metrics



12. Asia-Pacific Hospital Supplies Market



13. Western Europe Hospital Supplies Market



14. Eastern Europe Hospital Supplies Market



15. North America Hospital Supplies Market



16. South America Hospital Supplies Market



17. Middle East Hospital Supplies Market



18. Africa Hospital Supplies Market



19. Hospital Supplies Market Competitive Landscape



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hospital Supplies Market



21. Market Background: Medical Equipment Market



22. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



GE Healthcare

Medline Industries

Cardinal Health Inc





