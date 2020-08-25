Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America was the largest region in the global veterinary medical equipment market, accounting for 52% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global veterinary medical equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global veterinary medical equipment market.
Companies in the veterinary medical equipment market have started using 3D Printers due to its better treatment providing capabilities. 3D Printers in veterinary practices enable staff to create a model of the patient's bone from the patient scan information. This helps to provide better treatment to vets and prevents infection during surgeries.
The veterinary medical equipment market consists of sales of veterinary medical equipment and related services by entities that produce veterinary medical equipment used in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of medical conditions in animals. This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary surgical equipment such as endoscopic systems, dental equipment, veterinary telemetry services and others.
The global veterinary medical equipment market is expected to decline from $2.2 billion in 2019 to $1.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -18.2%. The decline is mainly because of worldwide supply and demand mismatches of resources due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There is an inadequate production of veterinary medical equipment due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $2.8 billion in 2023.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider veterinary medical equipment market, and compares it with other markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Characteristics
4. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Product Analysis
5. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Supply Chain
6. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Customer Information
7. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
8. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Size And Growth
9. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Regional Analysis
10. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Segmentation
11. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Metrics
12. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Medical Equipment Market
13. Western Europe Veterinary Medical Equipment Market
14. Eastern Europe Veterinary Medical Equipment Market
15. North America Veterinary Medical Equipment Market
16. South America Veterinary Medical Equipment Market
17. Middle East Veterinary Medical Equipment Market
18. Africa Veterinary Medical Equipment Market
19. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Veterinary Medical Equipment Market
21. Market Background: Veterinary Healthcare Market
22. Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ui5ch9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: