North America was the largest region in the global veterinary medical equipment market, accounting for 52% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global veterinary medical equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global veterinary medical equipment market.



Companies in the veterinary medical equipment market have started using 3D Printers due to its better treatment providing capabilities. 3D Printers in veterinary practices enable staff to create a model of the patient's bone from the patient scan information. This helps to provide better treatment to vets and prevents infection during surgeries.



The veterinary medical equipment market consists of sales of veterinary medical equipment and related services by entities that produce veterinary medical equipment used in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of medical conditions in animals. This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary surgical equipment such as endoscopic systems, dental equipment, veterinary telemetry services and others.



The global veterinary medical equipment market is expected to decline from $2.2 billion in 2019 to $1.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -18.2%. The decline is mainly because of worldwide supply and demand mismatches of resources due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There is an inadequate production of veterinary medical equipment due to the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $2.8 billion in 2023.



The veterinary medical equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the veterinary medical equipment market with other segments of the veterinary healthcare market by size and growth, historic and forecast.



