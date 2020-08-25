Dublin, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market, and compares it with other markets.
North America was the largest region in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market. Africa was the smallest region in the global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market.
The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to decline from $535.9 billion in 2019 to $526.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $601.5 billion in 2023.
